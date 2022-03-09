TAYLOR, Pa. — The Towanda girls’ basketball team’s phenomenal season came to end in a 57-29 loss to Riverside in the first round of the Class 3A PIAA Playoffs on Tuesday night.
The Knights kept it close early, but were soon plagued by foul trouble while Riverside’s Kylie Lavelle exploded for 30 points, including 26 in the final three quarters.
Riverside got out to an early 4-0 lead, but Towanda fought back and trailed 9-8 at the conclusion of the first quarter.
“I think we competed really hard. We made things difficult,” Towanda coach Rob Gentile said about the early stages of the game. “Lavelle is the best player we’ve seen in two years. I think that we did a pretty good job of identifying and recognizing her. We made some other kids beat us and we competed on the glass.”
The Lady Vikings offense then erupted for 20 points in the second quarter, with Lavelle netting 11 of those.
Towanda trailed 29-19 at halftime, and began to struggle offensively in the third quarter.
“We made a few turnovers there in the second quarter. They got a little run on us and Lavelle just took over in the second half,” Gentile said. “It’s hard to defend great players.”
By the 3:23 mark of the third quarter, Porschia Bennett and Paige Manchester had both picked up four fouls and Riverside led by 12.
Lavelle scored 11 more points in the third quarter, and the Lady Vikings led 43-24 going into the fourth.
Gentile said the trouble containing Lavelle could be attributed to both struggles from his team and the simple fact of how good of a player she is.
“We lost her, she got some post-ups and my big kids were all in foul trouble. It’s hard to contest shot’s underneath the basket when you’re in foul trouble, but she’s legit,” he said. “She can score in a lot of ways. They did a really good job of getting her the ball, especially when we got into foul trouble.”
The struggles were not limited to defense either, as Towanda only scored 10 points in the second half.
“We had some turnovers and our kids got timid against pressure again late in the game, and that’s the stuff we have to get better at,” Gentile said. “We got a little frustrated late in the game. Early on, I thought we were aggressive, we had good drives and made extra passes, and we were really working the post area.”
The Lady Knights finally found their groove on offense with around four minutes to go, but at that point the deficit was too great to overcome.
“I thought we did a little bit better late in the game,” Gentile said. “We made some adjustments to get Porschia in the middle just to get a little quicker there, and Gracie Schoonover did a really good job under the basket late in the game, but I don’t know if we made the necessary adjustments in the time we could really be successful.”
Manchester led Towanda with 10 points, while Schoonover scored eight and Bennett had seven.
A loss as big as this was a tough way to go out for Towanda, but Gentile said it does not take away from the success his team had this season, which included a 20-game win streak, winning both the NTL Showdown and regular season title, and the Lady Knights’ first appearance in the district title game since 2010.
“This is the first time in the state playoffs in a while for the program, and it’s a rare feat to get here. I told them they have to be extremely proud of what they’ve done,” he said “We really fought along the way, especially late in the season.”
“It’s a learning experience, just like they all are,” Gentile added. “For the younger kids, it’s an opportunity to grow and get better, and for the older kids, it’s a good way to go out.”
