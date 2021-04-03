A number of local wrestlers are taking part in the Keystone State Championships this weekend in Monroeville.
There were wrestlers in both the junior high and youth tournaments.
Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool finished as a state runner-up at 132 pounds.
Vanderpool opened with a bye, before getting a pin in 1:48. He won a tough 3-2 match over MacLane Miller of Pine Richland and a 4-2 win over Brady Collins of Clearfield to get to the semifinals.
In the semifinals Vanderpool won 9-4 over Mason Weyant of Chestnut Ridge to reach a final, where he dropped a 16-1 match to Kollin Rath of Class AAA power Bethlehem Catholic.
Caleb Nason of Athens finished sixth at 252 pounds.
Nason opened with a 3-2 win, then won 7-0 to make the quarterfinals. Nason won 4-2 to make the semifinals, where he dropped a match by fall.
Nason dropped a 4-2 sudden victory match and then dropped a 1-0 match in the fifth-place match.
In the junior high tournament Troy’s Connor LaGier opened with a win by fall. He then dropped a match by technical fall at 87 pounds.
He won back to back consolation matches 2-1 and by technical fall 13-2 in 2:17 before falling 4-1 to fall just short of placing.
Athens’ Cooper Robinson won his first match by technical fall 20-3 in 3:19, before dropping a match by fall.
He won back-to-back consolation matches 4-3 and 11-3 , before being edged 4-2 to come up just short of placing at 112 pounds.
Towanda’s Rylee Sluyter also went 3-2 on the day, at 117. He opened with a win by fall in 3:53, before dropping an 8-0 match. He won 3-2 and then he won 3-0 in sudden victory, before just missing placing with a 5-0 loss.
Wyalusing’s Isaiah Harvey went 0-2 at 97 pounds, falling by technical fall 17-1 in 3:05, and then falling 6-4.
Sullivan County’s Colton Wade went 2-2 on the day. He opened with a pin in 2:38, before falling 7-3. He won his first consolation match 4-1, before falling 2-0.
Towanda’s Caden Delamater and Ayden Hunsinger of Wyalusing each wrestled at 124 pounds. Delamter opened with an 8-4 loss, before dropping two close matches, 5-4 and 7-5.
Hunsinger dropped his first match 6-2, before winning 5-1. He dropped his next match 6-2.
Towanda’s Sawyer Robinson dropped a 13-1 match, and then was edge 4-2 in sudden victory at 132 pounds.
Towanda’s Mason Higley went 2-2 at 140 pounds, winning 5-3, before dropping a 9-0 match. He got a pin in his next match in 2:38, before falling 6-0.
Towanda’s Zachary Parker dropped his first match by fall, before racking up wins in the
consolation round, winning by fall in 1:46, then by fall in 2:37, then by decision 6-2, before falling 6-2.
Towanda’s Alden Miller had a bye, before dropping 9-1 and 3-1 matches at 187 pounds.
Jace Gunther of Towanda had a bye at 187, before winning 6-1. He dropped a match by fall, but won back-to-back consolation matches 6-0 and by fall in 2:24, before getting pinned to just miss placing.
In the youth tournament, Wyalusing’s Wyatt Spencer finished fifth at 75 pounds in the 11 and 12 age group.
Spencer opened with a win by fall, and then he got a 9-2 win, before dropping a 7-0 match in the quarterfinals.
Spencer got a 4-1 win and a 2-0 win, before being edge 5-4. He bounced back with a pin in 2:33 to take fifth.
Southern Tioga’s Deakon Valentine took fifth at 200 pounds in the 11-12 age group.
He opened with a bye and then a 4-1 win. Valentine got a fall in 1:00 to reach the semifinals, where he was pinned.
He then fell 8-0, before winning by fall in 2:36 in the 5th place match.
In the 9 and 10 age group at 85 pounds, Towanda’s Gage Evans is still alive after making it to the quarterfinals. Evans won his first match by fall in 25 seconds, and he got a 10-0 major decision in the round of 16, before getting pinned in the quarterfinals.
In the 8-and-under age group Wyalusing’s Grayson Johnson wrestled at 50 pounds. Johnson dropped his first match by fall, before winning his first consolation match 9-2. Johnson was pinned to have his run end.
Wyalusing’s Brennen Minier opened with a pin in 38 seconds at 60 pounds. He dropped his next match 9-0 in the round of 16, before winning his first consolation match 13-0 and he is still alive in the tournament.
Sayre’s Riley Morningstar dropped a 16-0 match by technical fall, and then was pinned in his next match at 75 pounds to be eliminated.
Bridger Lehman of Southern Tioga dropped his first match by fall, but he bounced back with back-to-back pins in the consolation rounds, getting a pin in 1:47 and one in 19 seconds to stay alive in the consolation bracket.
In the 11 and 12 age group at 200 pounds Wyalusing’s Brenden Wells dropped a pair of matches by fall.
In the 11-and-12 age group at 70 pounds Southern Tioga’s Bryce Pequignot won back-to-back matches, by technical fall 16-1 and then 2-1, before being eliminated with a 2-0 loss and an 8-4 loss.
Towanda’s Curtis Maynard wrestled at 80 pounds in the 11-12 age group, falling 5-3 and then 5-0 to be eliminated.
Brayden Spencer of Towanda dropped a match by fall at 90 pounds in the 11-12 age group and then he dropped a 6-4 match in the consolation round.
Towanda and Northeast Bradford each have two girls wrestling in the youth championship, which starts today.
Athens’ Judah Nelson dropped a pair of matches, by fall, at 160 in the 11-12 age group.
Towanda’s Cameron Allis opened with a pin in 1:24 at 200 to make the round of 16. He dropped a match by fall in the round of 16, before dropping a match by fall in the consolation round.
Towanda and Wyalusing each have one girl competing in the junior high girls tournament.
