Towanda's Varner to swim for Misericordia

TOWANDA — Towanda senior Juliana Varner searched far and wide for the right fit when it came to where she will spend her college career, but in the end, it was a school right down the road that made the most sense.
The Towanda swimming standout will head to Dallas, Pa. to compete for Misericordia University next year.
“I was kind of looking, honestly, everywhere. I went from New York State down to North Carolina to Florida, a bunch of schools,” Varner said after signing with Misericordia last week.
While swimming was an important part of her decision, it really came down to Misericordia having the right academics.
“I think what really kind of sold me on everything was the (Doctorate of Physical Therapy) program at Misericordia,” Varner said.
Although it also helped that the Misericordia swimming program gave her a warm welcome during her visit to the Dallas campus.
“I did an overnight with them and the whole team was super welcoming. They made me feel at home almost immediately, which was nice, and it’s kind of what I needed,” she said.
Varner has focused much of her high school career on events like the 50 free and 100 backstroke, but she is willing to do whatever the Misericordia coaches ask of her.
“I’m not really sure once I get down there. I kind of worked this year on being more versatile ... I usually focused on sprints, but this year for travel and my league swimming, they kind of made me do different events which kind of told me ‘maybe I want to do other events,’” Varner said.
Varner believes her time with the Towanda swim program and competing for the Watkins Glen Gators has helped her prepare for the next level.
“My coach here at Towanda, Evan Basse, has been super supportive with everything that I’ve done. He’s kind of pushed me to be a better swimmer and got me in a good mentality throughout this year,” she said. “My Gators coach (Jason Westervelt), he’s super good at technical things. He fixed quite a bit of things this season.”
Varner is looking forward to heading to Misericordia and learning from coach Alexander Taylor.
“I’ve talked to the coach a little bit and he’s excited to see where he can put me. He’s excited that he can work with me and he knows that I do have a lot of potential, which is good to hear,” she said.
Varner said she will be leaving Towanda with plenty of memories and feeling thankful for those around her during her time as a Black Knight.
“I think the biggest thing I’m going to remember are some of the teachers and some of the coaches who have pushed me to be a better person,” Varner said.
Varner also thanked her family for all of their help along the way.
“They have been really, really supportive this season, trying to make sure that I have gotten to where I’ve needed to be, and they’ve kept me in a good mindset ... they really, honestly, have been a big help in this whole process,” Varner said.
Varner will major in biology with plans on taking the pre-Doctorate of Physical Therapy track at Miserircordia.
