Towanda's Varner to swim for Misericordia

Towanda’s Juliana Varner signed to swim at Misericordia University in a ceremony last week.

 Review Photo/PAT MCDONALD

TOWANDA — Towanda senior Juliana Varner searched far and wide for the right fit when it came to where she will spend her college career, but in the end, it was a school right down the road that made the most sense.

The Towanda swimming standout will head to Dallas, Pa. to compete for Misericordia University next year.