WYALUSING — For the first time in nearly two years area teams were back in action hosting track and field meets.
The Rams hosted their first meet in two seasons, with the Williamson girls edging the Rams 77.25-72.75 and the Williamson boys edging Wyalusing 75.5-73.5.
For the boys in the pole vault Alex Boyd won at 8-feet, 2-inches, followed by teammate Alex Hunsinger and Gavin Cloos of Williamson.
In the 100 Elliott Good of Williamson won in 11.9, followed by teammate Mason Kelsey and Wyalusing’s Brian Arnold.
Wyalusing’s Jacob Palfreyman won the discus at 100-feet, followed by teammate Abram Bennett and Everett Dominick of Williamson.
Darevin Curlee of Wyalusing won the 110 hurdles in 19.1 followed by teammate Colbrin Nolan.
In the 800 Justin Hiduk of Wyalusing won in 2:07 followed by Williamson’s Owen Cummings and Nathaniel Welch.
Grayden Cobb of Wyalusing won the high jump at 5-feet, 8-inches, followed by Williamson’s Seth Neal and Wyalusing’s Nolan Oswald.
Williamson won the 1600 relay in 3:56 and in the shot Palfreyman won at 40-feet, 7-inches followed by teammate Conner Wickizer and Aspyn Dennis of Williamson.
Duncan Kerr of Williamson won the 300 hurdles in 45.0 followed by Wyalusing’s Curlee and Nolan.
Wyalusing’s Hiduk, Thomas Oliver, Josh Stoddard and Clayton Petlock won the 3200 relay in 11:10 and in the 1600 Cummings of Williamson won in 4:41, followed by Hiduk and Neal.
In the triple jump Oswald won at 37-feet, 6 1/2-inches, followed by Kerr and Jake Schmitt of Williamson.
In the 400 relay Wyalusing’s Arnold, Oswald, Joey Gonsauls and Anthony Rohan won in 48.9 and in the 400 Michael Lewis of Williamson won in 57.4 followed by teammate Kristian Mizdail and Chase Chapman.
Kelsey won the 200 in 25.5 followed by teammate Elias Kaufman and Arnold.
Neal won the 3200 in 11:34 followed by Cummings and Welch.
Neal won the long jump at 19-feet, 5 1/2-inches followed by Kelsey and Oswald.
Bennett won the javelin at 125-feet, 6-inches followed by Kelsey and Alex Hunsinger of Wyalusing.
For the girls in the pole vault Marie Scarborough of Wyalusing won at 7-feet, followed by Williamson’s Ryann Slusser and Hayley Anaya of Wyalusing.
Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley won the 100 in 13.7 followed by Williamson’s Scout Abel and Charly Slusser.
Chelsea Hungerford of Williamson won the 100 hurdles in 19.0 followed by teammates Kirsten Crain and Evelyn Louca.
Addie Schmitt of Williamson won the discus at 65-feet, 10-inches followed by Wyalusing’s Brooklyn Milne and Marissa Johnson.
Wyalusing’s Catherine Brown won the 800 in 2:45 followed by teammate Sierra Allen and Hailey Warner of Wililamson
Slusser won the high jump at 5-feet, 2-inches followed by Wyalusing’s Hannah Ely and Priscilla Newton and in the 1600 relay Williamson won in 4:38.
Schmitt won the shot at 23-feet, 11-inches followed by Wyalusing’s Marissa Johnson and Paige Hepfer of Williamson.
Hungerford won the 300 hurdles in 55.0, followed by Louca and Crain.
Wyalusing’s Carina Beebe, Kayla Beebe, Kassandra Kerin and Allen won the 3200 relay in 11:45 and Allen won the 1600 in 6:12 followed by Brown and Warner.
Newton won the triple jump at 29-feet, 2-inches followed by teammates Taylor Spencer and Layla Botts.
Wyalusing’s Hannah Ely, Botts, Mia Wilcox and Haley won the 400 relay in 55.9 and Kyra Daley of Williamson won the 400 in 1:07 followed by Wyalusing’s Kerin and Teagan Jones of Williamson.
Abel won the 200 in 28.7 followed by Haley and Mia Wilcox of Wyalusing.
Carina Beebe of Wyalusing won the 3200 in 13:04 followed by Kayla Beebe and Warner.
Slusser won the long jump at 14-feet, 11 1/2-inches followed by Newton and Ryann Slusser.
Haley Patterson of Williamson won the javelin at 69-feet, 5-inches followed by Schmitt and Wyalusing’s Emilee Otis.
BOYS: Athens 96, Sayre 45
GIRLS: Athens 94, Sayre 11
For the girls in the 100 Emma Roe of Athens won in 13.16, followed y teammates Hannah Walker and Mya Thompson.
Roe won the 200 in 29.13, followed by teammates Casey Friend and Emily King.
Roe won the 400 in 1:06.03, followed by Thompson.
Athens’ Emma Bronson won the 800 in 2:45.38, followed by teammates Cailyn Conklin (3:13.45) and Abby Prickitt (3:13.55).
Bronson won the 1600 in 5:53.93, followed by Conklin and Sayre’s Corey Ault.
Bronson won the 3200 in 12:53.33 followed by Ault.
Athens’ Emily Henderson won the 100 hurdles in 20.96 and in the 300 hurdles Walker won in 53.43 followed by Henderson.
In the 1600 relay Prickitt, Roe, Conklin and Walker won in 5:25.15 and in the long jump Thompson won at 14-feet, 5 1/2-inches, followed by Friend.
Emma Pernaselli of Athens won the shot at 25-feet, 8 3/4-inches, followed by Ellie Boyle of Sayre and Rachel Jetliff of Athens.
In the discus Pernaselli won at 69-feet, 3-inches, followed by Boyle and Jelliff and Pernaselli won the javelin at 56-feet, 5-inches followed by Jelliff and Boyle.
For the boys in the 100 Jaden Wright of Athens won in 12.06 followed by teammates Ryan Lasusa and Joseph Toscano.
Wright won the 200 in 25.57 followed by Lasusa and Toscano.
Sayre’s Tavone McClenny won the 400 in 57.73 followed by teammate Mason Hughey and Toscano of Athens.
Athens’ Justin Lynch won the 800 in 2:24.39 followed by teammates Sander Bertach and Ethan Denlinger.
Kyle Anthony of Athens won the 1600 in 4:54.05 followed by teammates Connor Dahl and Matt Gorsline.
Gorsline won the 3200 in 11:00.02 followed by Anthony and Dahl.
Carter Jones won the 110 hurdles in 21.43 and in the 300 hurdles Bobby Benjamin of Sayre won in 50.21 followed by Athens’ Brendan Jones and Carter Jones.
In the 400 relay Levi Kuhns, Ryan Thompson, Lasusa and Wright won for Athens in 49.36 and Lynch, Anthony, Gorsline and Dahl won the 1600 relay in 4:01.85 and in the 3200 relay Denlinger, Bertach, Toscano and Lynch won in 9:48.34.
Sayre’s Connor Young won the high jump at 5-feet and Benjamin won the pole vault at 9-feet, 6-inches, followed by Kuhns.
McClenny won the long jump at 18-feet, 7 1/2-inches followed by Young and Connor Brown of Athens.
McClenny won the triple jump at 36-feet, followed by Young and Brendan Jones of Athens.
Athens’ Asher Ellis won the shot at 45-feet, 11 1/2-inches, followed by Sayre’s Zach Belles and Ian Wright of Athens.
Ellis won the discus at 125-feet, 3-inches, followed Belles and Wright and Ellis won the javelin at 147-feet, 2 1/2-inches, followed by Wright and Zach Stafursky of Athens.
GIRLS: Troy 92, Canton 51
BOYS: Troy 82, Canton 64
For the girls Canton won the 400 relay in 1:00.7 and they won the 1600 relay in 4:58.6, while Troy won the 3200 relay in 12:05.
Troy’s Anneliese Getola won the 100 in 13.7 and Laci Niemczyk and Megan Eagleberger of Canton took the next two spots.
Getola won the 200 in 29.3 followed by Niemczyk and Troy’s Rachele Ainey.
Niemczyk won the 400 in 1:09.4 followed by Troy’s Bailey Johnson and Natalie Kapichok of Canton.
Canton’s Camille McRoberts won the 800 in 2:41.5 followed by Troy’s Julia Colton and Canton’s Kali Wesneski.
McRoberts won the 1600 in 6:08.8 followed by Troy’s Sydney Taylor and Lilly Depew.
Taylor won the 3200 in 14:24.5 followed by Depew and Troy’s Natalie Williams.
Troy’s Elizabeth Geer won the 100 hurdles in 19.3 followed by Getola. Taylor won the 300 hurdles in 56.4 ollowed by Geer.
Troy’s Hope Houseknecht won the discus at 76-feet, 3-inches followed by teammate Morgan Harkness and Canton’s Brittany Mosher.
Reagan Kelley of Canton won the shot at 30-feet, 9-inches followed by Houseknecht and Harkness.
Colton won the long jump at 11-feet, 8 1/4-inches and followed by Troy’s Neveah Tucker and Kapichok.
Geer won the triple jump at 26-feet, 3 1/4-inches followed by Canton’s Kaydee Larcom and Kapichok.
Geer won the high jump at 3-feet, 8-inches and Troy’s Olivia Call won the pole vault at 6-feet followed by Johnson.
Lauren Gleckner of Canton won the javelin at 72-feet, 4-inches followed by Houseknecht and Kelley.
For the boys Troy won the 400 relay in 48.1, Canton won the 1600 relay in 4:22.7 and Troy won the 3200 relay in 9:38.3.
Connor Foust of Canton won the 100 in 11.8 followed by Troy’s Colin Loveland and Canton’s Ben Knapp.
Isaias Watkins of Troy won the 200 in 25.0 followed by Foust and Shamar Wolslagle of Troy.
Watkins won the 400 in 55.8 followed by Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk and Hunter Ostrander.
Jacob Hinman of Troy won the 800 in 2:33.2 followed by teammate Brayden Spalding and Ostrander.
Troy’s Owen Williams won the 1600 in 5:21.7 followed by Hinman and Canton’s Dylan Smith.
Williams won the 3200 in 11:42 followed by teammate Seth Seymour and Hunter Huffman of Canton.
Dustin Hagin of Troy won the 110 hurdles in 18.2 followed by teammates Williams and Austin Smith.
Hagin won the 300 hurdles in 44.7 followed by Troy’s Austin Smith and Dylan Smith of Canton.
Canton’s Caiden Williams won the discus at 113-feet, 7-inches followed by teammates Derek Atherton-Ely and Curtis Lammy.
Williams won the shot at 39-feet, 2 3/4-inches followed by Atherton-Ely and Canton’s William Colton.
Loveland won the long jump at 18-feet, 1 1/4-inches followed by Niemczyk and Foust and Caiden Williams won the triple jump at 38-feet, 9 1/2-inches followed by Loveland and Niemczyk.
Caiden Williams won the high jump at 5-feet, 6-inches followed by Hagan and Blake Shedden of Tory.
Seymour won the pole vault at 9 feet and Atherton-Ely won the javelin at 133-feet, 9-inches, followed by Lammy and Canton’s Anthony Asbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.