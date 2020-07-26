2020-21 BC Pride Softball Tryout dates
All tryouts at Wysox Softball Field.
10u: Coach Dan Cook, Sunday, Aug. 9 & 6. 3:45 registration, tryouts 4-6 p.m.
Contact coach Cook at 570-721-0752 or cookdan6523@yahoo.com
12u:Coach Hazel Cobb. Monday, July 27 and Wednesday, Aug. 5. 5:15 registration, tryouts 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contact coach Cobb at 570-250-0118 or hcobbjust4kidsot@yahoo.com
14u: Coach Dean Johnson. Monday, July 27 & Wednesday, Aug. 5 , 5:15 registration, tryouts 5:30-7:30. Contact coach Johnson at 570-250-2290 or dean.johnson@globaltungsten.com
16u: Coach Tilden Franklin. Monday, July 27 & Wednesday, Aug. 5 , 5:15 registration, tryouts 5:30-7:30. Contact coach Franklin at 570-250-0468 or tilden16@hotmail.com
Players only need to attend one tryout, but may come to both dates if they wish.
BC Pride softball is a competitive travel softball program. We practice all year, we encourage the girls to come out and tryout for our program.
For questions please contact Tilden Franklin at 570-250-0468 or tilden16@hotmail.com
Eyota Nation Fastpitch
2020-21 tryouts
14u & 16u, July 29, 6 p.m.
18u & 19u/23u, July 30, 6 p.m.
10u & 12u, August 3, 6 p.m.
All ages, August 5, 6 p.m.
Rain date, show up at the next tryout date.
Glendale Park Softball Field; 328 Glendale Drive, Endicott, N.Y. For questions call 570-423-7564
Follow all CDC Guidelines for Covid.
