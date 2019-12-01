UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Seven members of the Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team took part in the Mat-Town Open at Lock Haven University on Sunday, Dec. 1, in Lock Haven, Pa. All seven wrestled unattached and three true freshmen won individual titles at their respective weight classes.
True freshman Aaron Brooks (Hagerstown, Pa.) went 3-0 at 184 to win Penn State’s first title of the day. Brooks had one pin along the way to the 184-pound crown. True freshman Michael Beard (Pottsville, Pa.) went 3-0 at 197 to win his title. Beard had two tech falls and a major decision. True freshman Seth Nevills (Clovis, Calif.) went 3-0 at 285 to win the heavyweight crown. Nevills had two pins in his three victories.
True freshman Baylor Shunk (Centre Hall, Pa.) went 2-3 at 125, netting a fall during his tournament run. Sophomore Scott Obendorfer (Germantown, Md.) picked up a victory at 149, with the win coming by fall. True freshman Joe Kurtz (Easton, Pa.) also had a win at 197, getting a major decision. True freshman Eddie Smith (Scotch Plains, N.J.) also competed at 197 for Penn State.
Penn State, 1-1 overall and 0-0 in the Big Ten, returns to action next weekend. The Nittany Lions are at Lehigh on Friday, Dec. 6, in a 7 p.m. dual that airs live on SE2 and the Patriot League Network. Two days later, Penn State hosts Penn in Rec Hall. The Lions and Quakers battle on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m.
