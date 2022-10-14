CANTON — Going into the 2022 season, Canton head coach Tyler Sechrist was unsure of who would be the team’s starting quarterback.
Whoever it was would have big shoes to fill.
Last year’s starter, Cooper Kitchen — who helped lead the team to the state semifinals — was lost to graduation.
“We have three guys that maybe can do it, and each one of them has their strengths,” Sechrist said back in August.
Fast forward to October, and now three guys are doing it.
The night before the Warriors opened their season against Union, Sechrist announced that Austin Allen, Bailey Ferguson and Holden Ward would all get game reps under center.
“They were all playing well, so we might as well play them and mix things up,” Sechrist said. “Each one of them does different things well. It leads to a different offense, which gives teams a headache to face different kinds of offenses. So we thought we were better off running all three of them.”
Things have worked out well for the Warriors, who currently sit at 7-0 atop the NTL and District IV Class A standings.
Oftentimes, all three quarterbacks are on the field at the same time.
“We’re not really based on one guy, we work as a team,” Ferguson said. “We’re always ready to go. If all three of us are on the field, at any moment one of us can go in and be QB.”
Having three quarterbacks allows the Warriors to play to their strengths.
“We have all three of us.” Ferguson said. “We all do things well and each one of us can do different things.”
Ward noted how the constant switching of quarterbacks keeps opposing defenses on their toes.
“When we have three guys, it makes it tougher on the other defense to prepare for whoever fits the part best for what we’re running on offense,” he said.
Additionally, having three guys who can all play the position well gives the Warriors a sense of security as they move into the toughest part of their regular season schedule and district playoffs.
“It’s great,” Sechrist said. “They’ve all been playing well, and it gives that peace of mind that if one goes down, we have another guy who has been getting reps in practice and in the game. It’s kind of a comfort there.”
While Ferguson spent last season as Kitchen’s backup, Allen and Ward are relatively new to the position.
“It feels good to get a little more experience at other positions and roll with it,” Allen said. “I think I’ve done a decently good job at passing the ball and getting it to the guys. My train of thought is just get it to the athletes and let them do their job.”
There were still some things Allen had to work on going into the year.
“I had to get some more velocity on the ball, hit guys in stride, make the smart decisions when you can and extend every play,” he said.
He has done well so far, completing 21 of 29 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns.
Ward admitted that there was a learning curve when it came to playing quarterback for the Warriors, especially when it came to the scheme.
“We definitely have to learn a lot,” he said. “Our linemen have to know what to do with whatever offense we’re running. It’s a lot more learning the game.”
Each quarterback runs a different version of the offense, meaning each only has to learn one, while the defense has to prepare to stop three.
“When I get out there, I specifically know what I’m doing for offense,” Ward said. “We have three quarterbacks, so the one offense I run, I focus on doing that.”
As the youngest of the three, Ward is enjoying his expanded role in sophomore season.
“I think it’s really cool, being one of the younger guys on the team,” he said. “I didn’t get to play too much last year. I was on kickoff and I did what I could. This year, it’s pretty cool to be out there and help where I can.”
A huge part of the Canton offense is strong offensive line play, as the guys up front have dominated opposing defenses all season.
“Our line is great,” Ferguson said. “They give us tons of time and open up the holes, and that allows us to pound the ball down the field.”
It is clear that everything the Warriors do is part of a team effort, and that has led to pure dominance so far in 2022.
The three quarterbacks go a long way in making that happen.
“I feel like every quarterback we have has done a decent job, done their role and has made this team better,” Allen said.
Sechrist echoed that sentiment, noting how all of the quarterbacks have embraced the role of commanding the offense.
“They’ve done a great job. Each one of them is a leader,” he said. “They’ve done a great job commanding the offense, running the offense and making sure we do what we need to do.”
