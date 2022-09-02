Trojan defense brings the heat

TROY — The Troy Trojans defense posted an elite performance in their season opener against Bald Eagle.
Clayton Smith and Justice Chimics each returned interceptions for touchdowns, while Evan Woodward and Brendan Gilliland added two more picks.
Additionally, Mason Woodward and Nick York each recorded a sack.
On top of the interceptions, the Trojans limited Bald Eagle quarterback Carson Nagle to 188 yards and one touchdown on 22 completions out of 38 attempts, and did an even better job stuffing the run.
Bald Eagle only ran for 74 yards on 27 carries.
It was clear that the hard work the Trojans put in over the summer paid off, and it happened immediately.
“I feel like we prepared them well. We have an athletic defense. It’s a smaller defense, but we’re very fast and athletic,” Troy head coach Jim Smith said. “We spent a lot of time on defense with it being early in the season. Everybody’s offense is lagging a bit, so it was one of our big focuses going in.”
“We had almost everybody at open gyms and worked as a team all summer,” senior middle linebacker Korey Schucker said of the time spent getting better in the offseason.
Troy’s defense was ready not only for the challenge of stopping an athletic Bald Eagle team, but also containing a pass-heavy offense, something the Trojans do not see often in the NTL.
The credit for that success belongs to the entire roster, according to Smith.
“We spent a lot of time charting their plays and drawing up their plays. Our scout team, along with the coaches do a great job against our first group, throwing their plays at us,” he said. “Being able to react the way we did, our scout team had to do a great job, and I feel like they did a good job putting that pressure on our first group. It was a team effort overall.”
When it comes time for the game, communication becomes another important factor.
Schucker works hard to make sure that the communication on defense is the best it can be.
“You just have to be on it, make sure the defensive line is where the coach wants them to be, and make sure where myself and the other linebackers are supposed to be,” he said.
Having guys that can play both sides of the ball can also go a long way for a defensive unit.
Evan Woodward plays quarterback for the Trojans, and Chimics played quarterback last year.
“It’s a lot easier to read the field and most of the time I know what’s coming,” Chimics said. “So it’s a lot easier to make a play.”
The game against Bald Eagle was Troy’s first in four years without standout lineman Mason Imbt, who was also a vocal leader on the squad.
Chimics has embraced that role in his senior season.
“My whole goal this summer was to be a leader to my teammates. If you make big plays, they’ll follow you and it will help get wins,” he said. “Over the years, I’ve watched the leaders I’ve had before, like Mason Imbt. He made it very easy to show what you have to do as a leader. I just follow what he did.”
Imbt played with intensity, and Troy continued to do that in the season opener.
The Trojans know that if they keep the pressure coming, success will come.
The next step in the pursuit of success comes tonight against a tough opponent in the Montoursville Warriors, where the Trojans will look to emulate their stellar performance.
“I think it shows us what we’re capable of, and I feel like we can go out there and beat Montoursville,” Chimics said. “We just need to play with the intensity we did on defense, and our offense will come.”
Smith and his team know it will not be easy to stop the Warriors, but they are entering the game with the confidence provided by the defense.
“I feel like every team is different. Montoursville is obviously a different opponent … but a good defense is a good defense,” Smith said. “We got a good start, but we can’t hang our hats on that. This week has nothing to do with last week, but at least we can go in with confidence and expectations that are high.”
