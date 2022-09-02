Trojan defense brings the heat

Seniors Kory Schucker (left) and Justice Chimics are two key contributors on a Troy defense that got off to a hot start and has high expectations going forward.

 Review Photo/Ryan Sharp

TROY — The Troy Trojans defense posted an elite performance in their season opener against Bald Eagle.

Clayton Smith and Justice Chimics each returned interceptions for touchdowns, while Evan Woodward and Brendan Gilliland added two more picks.