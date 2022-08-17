TROY — The Troy football team’s home field will remain at Alparon Park for at least one more season after the Troy Area school board voted to stay put there on Tuesday evening.
The board voted 6-1 to keep the Trojans at Alparon Park in 2022, but the official contract between the park and the district still needs to be entirely worked out.
There are several sticking points the board did not like about the current offer from the park.
The first, which several board members called “non-negotiable” was access to the park office area so officials had their own private restroom and shower area, as is required by the PIAA.
The second subject of negotiation is how much the park will charge the district for utilities usage.
As the current offer stands, the district will pay a one-time fee of $1,440 and an additional $150 per event where the stadium lights are turned on.
Treasurer Traci Gilliland estimated a total of 16 total events — including varsity, JV and junior high football games, along with band practices — which combined with the initial fee, would total $3,840 for electric charges.
The board expressed its desire to counter with a rate that more closely resembles the usage per kilowatt hour by the football team.
The alternative to playing at Alparon Park involved the varsity football team playing at Mansfield University and the JV and junior high squads playing at Canton High School.
The price to use the lights at Mansfield would have been $30 per hour and the cost at Canton would have been $5.16 per hour.
Though moving the teams to alternate locations would have been cheaper overall, both board members and residents expressed concerns that doing so would discourage the community from attending games due to the additional travel, as well as impact the morale of the players who would not have a true home-field experience.
In addition to the utilities charges, the district will also assume the cost of custodial personnel.
In the past, Alparon Park has provided someone to powerwash the stands prior to the games, and clean the locker rooms and office space afterwards.
Both the board and members of the public pitched several ideas, including hiring a seasonal part-time custodian, or contracting the duties to a cleaning service.
The total estimated cost of using Alparon Park in 2022 is estimated at $22,960, which includes a base rent of $15,200, according to Gilliland.
The final point of negotiations is when the district would have to elect to renew the contract to use the stadium in 2023.
Currently, the school board would have to opt out of renewing the contract by Jan. 1, 2023, but they would like that date to be April 1 so they have more time to evaluate following the end of football season.
Heather Bohner was the lone board member to vote no on the measure, citing the potential for the board and the district to become complacent when it came to deciding whether or not they would build their own football stadium on district property.
The district is currently developing potential plans to build a stadium where the track currently sits.
The school board will meet again on Sept. 13, at which point they are hopeful an official contract with Alparon Park has been signed.
Troy’s first home varsity football game is Friday, Sept. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.