There were not many big plays. It was mainly body blow after body blow to the middle of the Wyalusing Ram defense on Friday Night at homecoming at Alparon Park. Yet, the scoreboard reflected that of an explosive offense as Troy scored 62 points, 55 on offense as they rolled to a win, 62-22.
“Our kids feed off a big crowd and all the hoopla”, remarked Trojan Head Coach Jimmy Smith after the win in front of a packed house in the spacious Alparon Grandstands. Even with the added distractions of homecoming, which Coach Smith said is something his staff has to deal with every year, Troy was efficient. In fact, Troy’s fumble in the third quarter was just their second turnover of the year, a remarkable stat that helps Troy out tremendously in their ball-control styled offense. “We’re playing basic, we’re not opening anything up. The biggest thing is to control the clock”, said Smith. That was true against Wyalusing as the fanciest Troy got all night was a reverse pivot option play in the second quarter that resulted in a Caleb Binford touchdown off of a great read and pitch by signal caller Dom Ayers. Ayers had a quiet night on the stat sheet as Troy elected to not use their quarterback in the run game much, but he managed a Troy offense that continues to roll through opponents in the midst of their six game win streak.
The offensive star of the night for the Trojans was ball-carrier Damien Landon. Landon, who lines up all over in the backfield for the Trojans, ran for 217 yards on 25 carries, the vast majority of those yards coming in between the tackles, just where Troy likes to attack. On a night where the homecoming king rocked a mullet, the throwback Troy offense felt in the right decade.
Landon, who seems to get better as games go on, was asked after the game why he thinks that is. “I guess I just get more mad as the game goes on”, the Trojan running back remarked. He went over 1000 yards in just week 7, an impressive feat made even more impressive considering Troy likes to spread the ball around.
The scoring started with 5:56 left in the first quarter as Caleb Binford went in from 11 yards and Troy led 8-0. Landon would rumble in from seven yards with 2:58 left in the first and Nick Williams would bring a punt all the way to the house with 1:38 left in the first quarter to make it 22-0, Caleb Binford zipped and zagged his way to a 37 yard interception return, and with 11 minutes left in the first half it was 28-0 Troy. KeShawn Cameron would take the ensuing kickoff all the way to get Troy on the board. Troy would end the half with touchdown runs by Binford and Landon to make it 42-6 and put the mercy rule into effect for the second half.
After homecoming ceremonies, Troy got back to it. Landon went off tackle from 25 yards out. The next two touchdowns would go the way of the Rams as Shane Fuhrey hauled in two long touchdown passes, and with the two point conversions, it was 49-22 after 3. Troy would tack on two more scores in the fourth quarter and they improved to 6-1, keeping pace in a race for a home game in the district IV AA playoffs.
