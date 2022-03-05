Trojans and Lancers clash in storied district title game

Troy and Loyalsock are two of the most storied basketball programs in all of district 4. Both have a long and proud tradition of winning. The two will meet in what is the marquee district final of them all this year in district four at Mansfield University Saturday evening at 7:30PM.
The two have been clearly the two best teams in the district 4 class AAA field this year. Troy (22-4) is the winner of the NTL large school, a league that was as tough as it has ever been in its nine-year history. They’ve defeated 4A finalist Athens, 2A champion Troy, 1A runner-up Liberty, a seventeen-win Wellsboro team twice, as well as other quality wins against Canton and North-Penn Mansfield twice. Troy will be looking for their first district title since 1996.
“We put ourselves in position to play a game to win a district title for the first time since 1996. All you want to do is get to the table and play every game,” Renzi said.
Loyalsock (22-4) is the HAC II and overall HAC champions. The defending state champions lost all but Saraj Ali from their rotation from that gold-medal squad a year ago, but have once again found a way back towards the top of district 4 basketball. They played a rugged non-conference schedule and beat state power Trinity on their home floor in December. They lost just once in HAC play, a 62-48 loss to 3A semifinalist Bloomsburg in a game that Saraj Ali missed.
The Lancers will be looking for their 7th district championship in 11 seasons.
(Being back in the district title game) is a pleasant surprise. But, I’ve been blessed with kids who were willing to run through a wall for me and have developed a great work ethic and, sometimes it kind of runs on a little bit of pride. And they want to prove that they can play like the teams in the past,” Loyalsock Coach Ron Insinger said.
Insinger is the state’s all-time winningest coach.
The matchup’s main focus will be how the two stars play. Troy’s Ty Barrett, despite missing a full season worth of games in his fantastic career, is closing in on 2000 points and led the district in scoring the last two seasons, this year averaging nearly 27 points a game. The six-foot senior can score from anywhere, and has nearly unlimited range. He can get to the basket, pull up off the dribble from mid-range, and hit his trademark move, the step back three. The last time he played in Decker Gymnasium, he played maybe the finest game of his high school career, scoring 46 points in a loss to Athens in the NTL Showdown finals in 2020.
Loyalsock is led by Saraj Ali. The six-foot-four-inch senior was a first-team all-state selection last year, narrowly missing out on state player of the year to his brother, Idris Ali. Ali can score at will from all three levels, as he has added a reliable three-point shot to his game this year. The senior, who recently scored his 1000th career point, excelled in last year’s state playoffs and seems to play his best games under the biggest lights. He had a career-high 37 against Shamokin in the semifinals of the HAC tournament two weeks ago, and has been on a tear since returning to the lineup in mid-December. His best trait may be as a passer, as Loyalsock will look to run their offense through the big man in the high post.
Secondary scorers will factor in, too. Barrett is just one of three four-year starting seniors for Troy, as center Mason Imbt and guard Ethan VanNoy have been mainstays for the Trojans. VanNoy has recaptured his shooting stroke as of late, and Imbt has been playing his best basketball down the stretch. He dominated Bloomsburg in Tuesday’s semifinal.
“Of course Ty Barrett seems to be the most popular name and gets a lot of that credit. But I love the Imbt boy inside. I don’t think we’ve played anyone as big and as strong as he is .And I like VanNoy a lot. He’s a heck of an athlete. On other teams he would be the guy you read about in the newspapers. He’s the real deal. So to me, they have three quality weapons that we have to deal with,” Insinger said.
Loyalsock’s scoring other than Ali is a little more balanced than Troy’s with players like Jaylen Andrews, Brendan Clark, Jaiden Ross and Nate Bauman all capable of big nights. As always, though, the Lancers will want to get out of transition, a style of play that Insinger coined long ago “Lancer Lightning.”
They’re fast. They’ve played together for a long time, you can tell that on film. We had a game with them two years ago when they had all the kids that won the state championship last year and they were tough. They’re tough kids. They know how to play basketball and they are fundamentally sound and they’re in the gym seven days a week down there,” Renzi said.
It figures to be a packed house at Mansfield University Saturday. Troy is one of the best traveling fan bases in district 4, and Loyalsock has a boy-girl doubleheader that is sure to draw in the Lancer faithful. According to Renzi, it would mean a lot to the Trojan community for Troy to pull out a win.
“Troy travels well. They got used to (winning) back in the 80s and 90s and won quite a few. And a lot of those people are still around and people that are around now that are adults and have their own kids. it’s always been special to the whole town and it shuts down the whole town. This game being, at Mansfield University, it should be packed,” Renzi said.
Both teams will advance to the state tournament.
