MANSFIELD — With just five seconds remaining, Troy’s Jackson Taylor chucked the ball down the floor into the front court, not really knowing where it was going, and not really caring, for that matter. Colin Loveland ran underneath it like a receiver would a Tom Brady deep ball, perfectly in stride, and the celebration — an improbable, unexpected, and inspiring celebration — was on.
Troy, left for dead by everyone but themselves coming into the season, and having battled more adversity than maybe any team in the state during it, triumphed over North Penn-Mansfield for the PIAA District IV Class AAA Championship, 50-46 at Decker Gymnasium in Mansfield Saturday evening.
“I just started bawling and it was just the best feeling in the world. I started crying because we worked all season for this, and we did it with our family and with our brothers,” Troy’s only senior Justice Chimics said.
Chimics actually did this with his actual brother, Lincoln Chimics, and stepbrother, Evan Woodward. But, this team played like they were brothers all year long.
An afterthought after losing nearly a half-dozen impactful seniors in the rotation last year when they lost to Loyalsock in the district title game, including Troy’s all-time leading scorer Ty Barrett, they had to make up for what they lacked in true scoring threats with grit, toughness, and togetherness.
“These guys are hungry, and they’ve been hungry since the beginning. When things didn’t go our way throughout the season, whether it was off the court or on the court, they didn’t pout. They stuck together. These guys love each other. I don’t know if I’ve had a team in 23 years that really likes each other as much as these guys do and are willing to put themselves out there and play for each other,” Trojan Coach Bob Woodward said.
Yes, Troy took their lumps on the court this year at times. The Trojans played a brutal non-conference schedule and had to play in a rugged NTL Large School. They went 15-7, a far cry from 2021-2022’s 19-3 regular season. But, their seven losses were to Class A district champion Sullivan County, Class AAAA top seed Shamokin, Class AAA #2 seed and NTL Showdown champion Wellsboro, twice to Class AAAA semifinalist Athens, and twice to a juggernaut NP-Mansfield team that swept through the NTL en route to 21-1 record. They beat 4A runners-up Lewisburg and 3A HAC runners-up Southern Columbia, and on the court, there may not have been a more battle-tested team than Troy.
But, it’s what happened off the court that no one could’ve blamed the Trojans for not working through.
Exactly three weeks prior to Saturday’s triumph, tragedy struck the Troy community when Troy teacher, basketball supporter, and mother of Trojan standout Evan Woodward, Christine Woodward, tragically passed away in a car accident. The death shocked and shook the entire NTL community, and basketball became very unimportant in the grand scheme of things.
But, they rallied, and gave the community some much-needed catharsis. The Trojans rolled through their first two playoff opponents, Towanda and Warrior Run, with back-to-back blowout wins. And, on Saturday night, they won the district title on the same court where Chrstine had been a four-year letter winner for the Mansfield University Women’s Basketball Team. The program has recently dedicated a locker in Decker Gymnasium to her.
“She definitely would have wanted me to be playing tonight and all the games leading up to this and I know she was here watching. I’m glad we’re able to win,” Evan Woodward said. “(Winning at Decker Gymnasium) definitely makes it even cooler. It would have been nice to win anywhere, but that makes it even cooler.”
No doubt, the nerves played a part early for both teams, as the first half was disjointed at times. Troy had double-digit turnovers the first half, and when Mansfield’s Karson Dominick, who led all scorers with 21 points, scored five quick points with just over two minutes remaining in the first half, Troy called a timeout down 20-14 — but that’s when the game changed.
The Trojans came out in a box-and-one defense on Dominick, and they closed the gap to 22-18 at halftime. But, they didn’t come out in the box-and-one, instead going back to their man-to-man. That seemed to surprise the Tigers a little bit, as they held NP-Mansfield to just seven points in the third quarter.
Troy took the lead for the first time since the early minutes with a banked-in straightaway three by Justice Chimics midway through the quarter, and took it for good when Taylor hit a three from the right wing, pumping his fist as it went in to put Troy up 32-29 with less than a minute to go. And, crucially for both teams, NP-Mansfield center Brody Burleigh had picked up his third and fourth fouls in that third quarter. Burleigh does a lot for the Tigers on offense, but especially on defense in the middle of their vaunted zone and on the boards, and the Trojans started to control the paint.
Burleigh scored the first basket of the fourth quarter with 7:25 to play to cut the Trojan lead to 32-31, but, just over a minute remaining he fouled on out on a reach-in foul in the backcourt that sent shockwaves through the crowd of both teams, and the energy change in the game was palpable.
Jack Burbage, who led Troy with 14 points, knocked down a foul shot and scored a layup on the next trip, and Troy had their largest lead at 35-31, with just under six minutes to play. That forced a Tiger timeout to make one final push towards a district title.
NP-Mansfield’s Andrew Green hit a monster three out of the timeout, but Troy cut apart the Mansfield defense, now trying to trap and turn over the Trojans, and when Burbage capped off a quick 6-0 spurt with 1:38 left, they led 47-38, and the district championship was very much within their grasps.
The Tigers rallied, as Sammy Lawrence scored and Dominick hit two circus three-pointers to get the deficit to 49-46 with 20 seconds remaining, but that’s as close as they got, and Troy captured their first district gold since the 1996-1997 season.
“It’s the best feeling in the world honestly, to know that every time I come in that gym, 30 years down the road, I can look up, and I can see a year up there that I played basketball,” the sophomore Burbage said.
This is a mighty young Trojan team that could be good for a long awhile. Justice Chimics is the only senior, and their junior high and youth programs have been dominant. Bob Woodward, who had a successful stint as the Trojans coach throught the 2000s and into the 2010s, has things rolling in the right direction. They will play District II runner-up Mid-Valley at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Commons Building in Troy.
For NP-Mansfield, it is a tough pill to swallow for a team that for much of the year was the class of the District IV AAA field. But, the Tigers still sit at 24-3, and will play in the state tournament for the first time since 2017 when they visit Delone Catholic at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“I guess it just wasn’t our night. We didn’t shoot particularly well. Our center was fouled out about halfway through the third quarter. But we’re not used to plan without our one of our top six and just didn’t overcome it. And I think it was Troy’s night,” North Penn-Mansfield coach Kipper Burleigh said. Burleigh will be stepping down after this season following an illustrious 20-year career at the helm.
“We get a week off, which is nice. And then too when you win you tend to gloss over some of the things that you aren’t doing great. So this pain that the kids are going through, allows them to reflect and think back on what they can do better. And when we come into the gym on Tuesday, (Mansfield will focus on) what we can do as coaches, what we can do as a team and what we can do as individuals. You know, I told them, I don’t think our team has been to an Eastern final since 1970. So that’s 53 years. And I think this team could make it to a Eastern final and the may need some luck, but I think it’s possible,” coach Burleigh said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.