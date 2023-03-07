MANSFIELD — With just five seconds remaining, Troy’s Jackson Taylor chucked the ball down the floor into the front court, not really knowing where it was going, and not really caring, for that matter. Colin Loveland ran underneath it like a receiver would a Tom Brady deep ball, perfectly in stride, and the celebration — an improbable, unexpected, and inspiring celebration — was on.

Troy, left for dead by everyone but themselves coming into the season, and having battled more adversity than maybe any team in the state during it, triumphed over North Penn-Mansfield for the PIAA District IV Class AAA Championship, 50-46 at Decker Gymnasium in Mansfield Saturday evening.