TUNKHANNOCK — The Troy wrestling squad captured the team title at the Frank Wadas Memorial Tournament in Tunkhannock on Wednesday.
The Trojans had three wrestlers capture individual championships and another finish in second.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 57F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 7:31 am
TUNKHANNOCK — The Troy wrestling squad captured the team title at the Frank Wadas Memorial Tournament in Tunkhannock on Wednesday.
The Trojans had three wrestlers capture individual championships and another finish in second.
Jacob Hinman won the title at 152 pounds, while William Steele was the champion at 172 and Mason Woodward captured gold at 215 pounds. Caleb Schwenk would finish second at 121 pounds for the Trojans.
Steele earned his title with a pin over Elk Lake’s Landon Baker in 5:33.
Hinman was leading 14-1 over Wilkes-Barre’s Gene Ardo before earning the fall in his finals bout.
Woodward picked up a 2-0 win over Scranton’s Sean Cordaro to claim gold.
The Trojans got third-place finishes from both Kenyon Slater at 133 and Konner Kerr at 114 pounds.
Rylan Briedt finished fourth at 160 pounds, with Wilder Koch (127) and Carter Austin (145) taking home fifth place.
Kael Millard was officially sixth at 189 pounds, but according to Troy coach Mike Reese, both Millard and Briedt went 4-1 in the tournament. However, they had to forfeit after their fifth match due to the rules on the number of matches a wrestler is allowed in one day.
Troy won the team title by just one point over second-place Scranton in the 12-team tournament.
Wyalusing, NEB wrestlers grab hardware at tourney
JIM THORPE — Wrestlers from Wyalusing and Northeast Bradford brought home hardware from the Jim Thorpe Christmas Tournament this week.
Wyalusing had a pair of second-place finishers with CJ Carr at 127 pounds and Ayden Hunsinger at 152 pounds.
The Rams would also get a third-place finish frim Isaiah Harvey at 107 pounds.
Jonathan Earle (133) and Alex Hunsinger (189) both took fourth and Cole Patrick finished in fifth place at 114 pounds.
In the team race, the Rams finished fifth overall with 155.5 points.
Northeast Bradford had three wrestlers reach the podium in Jim Thorpe.
Mason Alexander finished fourth at 107 pounds, with Russell Martin (133) and Kamden Ricci (285) both bringing home eighth place medals.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.