The Troy football squad is nearing the end of heat acclimation week as the Trojans prepare for their 2022 season opener against Bald Eagle on Friday, Aug. 26. Pictured here are some scenes from a practice this week. Look for more on the Trojans in the Daily Review/Morning Times Football Preview Magazine which will hit newsstands on Aug. 26.
Trojans continue heat acclimation week
Brian Fees
Sports Editor
Brian Fees
