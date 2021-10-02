WILLIAMSPORT — Football has dramatically changed throughout the 21st century. High school offenses have gone high-tech, utilizing pro-like game plans and slinging the ball like never before at the high school level.
Troy turns back the clock. It runs an offense which would make Jim Thorpe and George Halas smile. And with all the offensive changes, its style remains as effective as ever. The Trojans run, run and run some more. They are running the ball until someone stops them.
And Loyalsock never stopped it Friday night at Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium.
A dominant offensive line bludgeoned Loyalsock all night, three players ran for more than 130 yards and Troy piled up 562 rushing yards as it mercy-ruled Loyalsock, 42-14.
The Trojans (5-1) won their fifth straight, turning a three-point game at halftime into a rout, scoring 32 straight points on four straight series.
Clayton Smith ran for 276 yards and three touchdowns; quarterback Justice Chimics 147 yards and fullback Damien Landon 131 yards. Talk about a statement performance by this perennial district title contender which showed why it remains as dangerous as ever.
“I feel like we always send a message out. We have a lot of pride in what we do and we did it really well tonight,” 300-pound brick wall and two-way all-state lineman Mason Imbt said. “That’s a really good team we just played. I’m proud of every single person out there. Everyone gave it their all.ã”
“Everything has changed in football. It’s all about this fancy stuff, but we have our kids and we do it our way and we’re real proud of our program,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “That’s what works for us.”
It worked to near perfection throughout the second half as Troy did anything it wanted. Some may say Troy is three yards and a cloud of dust but this was more like 10, 15, 20 yards and a cloud of turf pellets. Troy scored three second-half touchdowns which covered 14, 22 and 24 yards and averaged a whopping 10.2 yards a carry.
Not even powerhouse Southern Columbia ran the ball so effectively against Loyalsock (3-3), a team just two weeks removed from handing defending District 4 Class AAA champion Danville its lone loss.
But this was just Troy being Troy. This is how it has built an excellent tradition. Opponents know what is coming but when these big, strong, well-coached and hard-working players execute it so well, good luck stopping it.
Troy bullied Loyalsock from the start and never attempted a pass. There was never any need and, really, only 16 penalties slowed the Trojans. Once Troy cleaned that up, it rapidly extended its lead, scoring 18 third-quarter points and overwhelming Loyalsock in every facet.
Eventually, the Trojans broke Loyalsock’s will and topped 300 rushing yards in the second half while imposing the mercy rule with 4 minutes, 35 seconds remaining on Smith’s 24-yard touchdown.
“That’s Trojan football. You just have to wear them down,” Imbt, a Division I recruit who will be at Temple Saturday, said. “A lot of people say our offense is ‘boring,’ but I love it. You could see it happen (Loyalsock wearing down) and it’s a beautiful thing.”
For Loyalsock, it was a nightmare. A week after dropping a heartbreaker at Montoursville, Loyalsock could really salvage no positives out of this one. There was no dressing up this beat down. Davion Hill ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns and his 52-yard first-quarter touchdown on Loyalsock’s first play tied it 7-7. But that was one of few highlights as Troy suffocated the Lancers throughout the second half and dominated it like few teams have over the last decade.
The Lancers did have chances to take a first-half lead but a fumble inside the 30-yard line and a penalty which wiped out a 60-yard completion to Hill ended those chances. A late hit penalty set up Chimics for a 32-yard field goal and Troy led 10-7 at halftime. The Trojans took over from there and controlled every aspect.
“This feels like a rock bottom situation. I haven’t felt this frustrated after a loss in quite some time,” Loyalsock coach Justin Van Fleet said. “At this point we have to hit the ground running and find ways to get better and be reflective on all parties, including myself, the players, the coaches and the overall staff.”
Loyalsock had one last chance to take a lead when it opened the second half at the 44-yard line. That drive, however, ended with a three-and-out and a Smith 46-yard run highlighted a field goal drive which made it 13-7. The next Loyalsock possession ended with Troyás defensive line blowing into the backfield and dropping Hill for 1-yard loss on 4th-and-1 near midfield. Chimics then ripped off a 46-yard touchdown and Troy was up 21-7.
Troy just came coming with Smith ending the next three drives with touchdowns. Conversely, Loyalsock turned the ball over twice in the second half and was unable to sustain a drive until the mercy rule had been invoked and Hill scored from four yards out with 1:47 remaining. A defense which has allowed just 21 points during its winning streak was as stingy as the offense was ferocious and that combination has Loyalsock searching for answers.
“I believed coming into this game we had a great game plan but as is stated, every great plan can end with a punch in the face. In this one our plan was a great plan until we got punched in the face and now we have to decide what to do. We’re like a boxer on the mat and someone is calling the count, so what do you do?” Van Fleet said. “The only thing I know how to do is get back up and I think the vast majority of the team has this characteristic. At the end of this game we had some great kids step up with leadership and demand it. The reality of the situation is we have to turn the page and move to the next step.”
Imbt anchored a fearsome line which stepped all over Loyalsock from the game’s opening series. Troy ran the ball eight times for 91 yards with Chimics scoring on a 49-yard touchdown. Landon has more than 5,000 career yards and his bull-dozing inside running, opens up the outside for Smith and Chimics. When Loyalsock began crashing down to slow Landon, Smith ran wild outside and/or Chimics skillfully ran the midline option and gained big yards.
The way the line was blocking and the backs were running, Troy’s offense was like a symphony throughout the second half. And every note was perfect.
“Defenses have to collapse on Damien right now and if they don’t he’s going to get six and that opens things up for Clayton who is a quicker kid,” Smith said. “It forces everyone to jump into the box and if we can make one move and get the edge, there’s seams there.”
“It’s all our coaches. Our coaches really push us to get an extra rep in, an extra hit on the sled and give effort every single play,” Imbt said. “That’s something I pushed to everybody tonight, find someone you want to play for; play for the town, give it an extra five percent on every play and we’ll come out as winners.”
