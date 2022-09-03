TROY — Behind another strong defensive performance, and increased production from the offense, the Troy Trojans moved to 2-0 on the season with a 28-7 win over Montoursville on Friday.
Troy set the tone early and forced Montoursville to punt on the game’s first drive.
Mason Woodward got behind the protection and blocked the kick to set the Trojans up inside the Warrior 10-yard line.
Clayton Smith capped the drive off with a 1-yard touchdown run to put his team ahead five minutes into the game.
Troy struck again with 57 seconds left in the first quarter, as Smith took a run 53 yards for a score on an option play.
Montoursvile got on the board with 2:40 to go in the first half on a 19-yard scamper by Matt Conklin, but the Trojans answered almost immediately.
They went back to the option, but this time quarterback Evan Woodward held onto the ball and ran it 80 yards for a touchdown to make the score 21-7 just before halftime.
“I don’t think a lot of teams in the Heartland are used to seeing the option, and so that’s a little bit to our advantage. The teams up north here do and have a good system of dealing with it,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “It puts (the defense) in a position where they have to make a decision to come downhill fast on a quick dive, and then we hit them with (the option.)”
The Trojans racked up 362 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Evan Woodward carried the ball 12 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and Clayton Smith added 108 yards and two scores on 11 carries.
It was a stark contrast from their season opener against Bald Eagle.
However, Smith said that the first game set them up for success on Friday.
“We were stagnant a week ago, but looking at it, it’s really a tribute to how good Bald Eagle is,” he said. “It was a great Week One, because it prepared us. I don’t think that without that (game) we would have been prepared here, and have that confidence here.”
The Trojans finished the night with even more confidence after another win over a tough opponent.
“(Montoursville) is a big school that has a lot of pride. They’re winners,” Smith said. “They win most of their games and they have for 30 years. For us to do this with a young group of kids, I’m real proud of them.”
Troy’s only offensive hiccup was an interception on a halfback pass attempt in the third quarter.
“We took a shot. We thought it was a good opportunity,” Smith said. “The kid played the ball well.”
It wound up inconsequential, as the Trojans got the ball back on a fumble recovery at the Montoursville 1-yard line on the next play, and Evan Woodward punched it in to make it 28-7.
The fumble was one of two turnovers forced by the Trojan defense, the other being an interception by Mason Smith late in the first half.
“Our defense (has been great) now two games in a row,” coach Smith said. “This was a good offense that can score a lot of points. Our defense is fast and it recovers. It’s learning, it’s young and I’m really excited, because if we can stay healthy, we’re going to be a good team by Week 10.”
For now, the Trojans are focused on their next game, where they will travel to face North-Penn Mansfield at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.