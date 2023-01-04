TROY — The Troy Trojans basketball team played nearly flawlessly on both ends of the court in their home matchup against the Canton Warriors, resulting in a 68-21 victory to move to 7-3 on the year.
Before the contest, the Troy team honored alumni Sidney Taylor —who was recently diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma.
“Tonight was much bigger than basketball,” Troy Head Coach Bob Woodward said. “We’re awfully happy to support a young lady who shows so much courage, strength, and determination. We support her 100 percent.”
In the game, Troy would dominate from the opening tip until the final buzzer.
Troy jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the opening moments of the game before Canton closed the gap to 4-3 on an and-one basket from Kyle Kapichok.
That was as close as the Warriors would get during the game — as the Trojans rolled out a 15-0 run that set the tone for the contest.
Troy relied on their tenacious defense and pin-point passing to tear open the game and showed supreme unselfishness with the basketball as they took a 43-11 lead into the break capped off by a three-pointer from Evan Woodward.
“I’m happy with how these guys want to play together,” Coach Woodward said. “We play as hard as we can. That’s our goal.”
Canton showed life to open the second half, but the Trojans’ swarming defense and precision passing that led to open bucket after open bucket was too much for the Warriors to handle as Troy cruised to a 68-21 win.
Troy recorded assists on 24 of 30 made field goal attempts on the night and showcased their team-mentality style of play that had eight players score, and seven of those recorded five-or-more points.
“All of our teammates, we have no problems with each other,” Evan Woodward said of the balanced scoring. “We share the ball. No one cares about the credit. It’s about who the winning team is.”
They also had eight players add at least one assist in the effort.
“We just try to look ahead with the next pass,” Coach Woodward said. “Find an open teammate, sprint down the floor and then sprint back on defense.”
Leading the way was Evan Woodward, who scored a game-high 21 points, knocked down three triples, blocked one shot, and dished out three assists.
“We just played with a lot of energy and we played as a team,” Evan Woodward said of the win. “We shared the ball, we got good looks, and we played hard.”
Lance Heasley also cracked double-digits, while grabbing four rebounds and snatching two steals.
Colin Loveland notched nine points, and five assists, and nabbed a team-high five steals.
Lincoln Chimics added nine points, five assists, two steals, and two blocks, Justice Chimics scored seven points with five assists and two steals.
Jack Burbage added six points, four rebounds, and two steals, Joseph Fry recorded five points, and Jackson Taylor chipped in two points to go with his three assists and two steals.
In all — Troy racked up 19 steals and forced 31 turnovers.
“We just stayed poised throughout the whole game,” Evan Woodward said of the big steal numbers. “We tried to keep the same energy throughout the whole game.”
Canton was paced by Weston Bellows, who scored a team-high 12 points, while Kopichok scored five points, and both Ben Fitch and Kevin Fleming scored two each.
The Trojans will now face a big test on Friday at home as they will take on Athens at 7:30 p.m. in a clash between two of the best NTL Large School teams so far this season.
“Right now, our only focus is the next practice,” Coach Woodward said. “We’ve got to clean some things up and stay focused. Athens is a really good ball club. They’re big, strong, and athletic. But our focus right now is going to be on practice tomorrow.”
Canton, who had their three-game win streak snapped, will look to bounce back on Friday when they host the 4-3 Cowanesque Valley Indians at 7:30 p.m.
