EAST TROY — The Troy baseball team hung tough with visiting Muncy on Saturday in the District IV Class AA quarterfinals, but in the end the No. 4 Trojans fell 3-2 to the No. 5 Indians.
Troy senior Kory Schucker put together a strong performance on the mound as he struck out eight — including four of the last six batters he faced. The Trojans ace allowed three hits, two walks, two runs and two hit batters.
Muncy pitcher Ross Eyer struck out 10 Trojans in the win.
Schucker was also strong at the plate, where he went 2-for-3 on the day. Lincoln Chimics also went 2-for-3 and added an RBI.
Justice Chimics had one hit and scored once, while Jackson Taylor also scored a run. Clayton Smith was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Camden Allen had a hit in the loss.
Troy led 1-0 after the bottom of the first when Schucker singled and courtesy runner Taylor took second on the passed ball before scoring on an RBI single from Smith.
Muncy scored once in the top of the second to tie the game before scoring two runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead.
The Trojans would put runners on second and third in the bottom of the third, but Eyer ended the threat with a strikeout.
Justice Chimics led off the sixth with a hit and went to second on a passed ball. Jed Feldmeier would get hit by a pitch before Lincoln Chimics brought his brother home with an RBI single to make it 3-2.
Troy had one last chance in the seventh — with the heart of the Trojans' order up — but they were unable to take advantage of a lead-off single from Allen.
Eyer got a groundout and pop-out before Justice Chimics drew a walk. Unfortunately for the Trojans, the Muncy ace ended the game and Troy's season with a strikeout.
Troy closes out the 2023 season with a 12-9 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.