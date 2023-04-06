EAST TROY — With a chance to tie the game at six in the final inning, Troy brought the tying run to the plate, but couldn’t get any further.
After tying the game at three heading into the seventh inning, the Trojans surrendered three runs in the top of the inning, and the lead proved to be insurmountable as Troy fell to South Williamsport at home 6-4 on Tuesday.
“That was a good team out there [we played today],” Troy coach Kevin Allen said. “We made some mistakes, but we just told the guys not to get too caught up in the moment.”
Faced with gusting winds for much of the day, it was the Mounties who broke through first. A Todd Lusk single set up an RBI chance for Kaiser Kistner, who doubled and brought Lusk home to open up a 1-0 advantage.
South Williamsport’s lead grew in the third inning, this time Lusk picking up the RBI. Kaden Shay walked to begin the inning, before stealing second base and advancing to third when the ball slipped past a Troy infielder on a throw to second base. Lusk came to the plate and connected on his second hit of the game, extending the lead to 2-0.
The Mounties added another run in the top of the sixth, and then, Troy’s offense came to life.
Kory Shucker got to second following an error to begin the bottom of the sixth, and moved over to third when Clayton Smith also reached base via an error behind him. Chimics drove Shucker in, and then back-to-back knocks from Brendan Gilliland and Mason Smith knotted the game, 3-3.
“We were a little more selective in the sixth inning with our bats,” coach Allen said. ”That led to scoring some runs.”
Entering the seventh, Chimics took the mound in relief of Shucker. The Mounties re-took the lead when Lusk drove in Remington Miller, and added insurance over the next couple of at-bats. Alex Neidig earned a walk to put two men on base, before Trace Wertz doubled to clear the bases, grabbing two RBI in the process. Suddenly, the tie was gone and South Williamsport again led by three, 6-3.
Down to their final three outs, the bottom of the seventh started off well for the Trojans when Camryn Harwick was hit by a pitch and awarded first base. Camden Allen singled in his next appearance, and a balk called on Mounties’ pitcher Noah Turner cut the deficit to two runs.
With one out and a man on, Troy failed to muster any more offense, falling at home to the Mounties.
Smith, Gilliland and Harwick all notched hits for the Trojans. Chimics and Gilliland recorded an RBI a piece, and Shucker rang up seven batters on the mound.
The Trojans fall to 1-2 on the year, but will have an immediate chance to get back to .500 with a road game against Athens scheduled for today.
