Trojans hold off Towanda

WYSOX — The Troy baseball team finished its season on a high note after defeating Towanda 5-4 on Wednesday.
“We took a few tough losses so just to get back to winning and seeing the kids be competitive was pretty nice,” Troy head coach Kevin Allen said. “We had a great game by Kory Schucker at shortstop and good pitching by Shane Austin at the end.”
Troy’s Schucker went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Shane Austin pitched 4 2/3 innings while only allowing one hit and striking out four batters.
In the first inning, Troy’s Lincoln Chimics hit a leadoff single and Chimics advanced to third on an error. Schucker reached on an error.
Both runs scored on an error off the bat of Camden Allen.
Towanda answered back in the first inning, as Jack Wheaton was walked, stole second base, and then reached third on a groundout. Wheaton scored on a passed ball.
Troy’s Kory Schucker hit a single and then scored on an error in the third inning.
Timmy Parker hit a two RBI double in the third inning for Towanda tying the game 3-3. Octavius Chacona and Alex Bowman then hit back-to-back singles. Chacona scored on a passed ball.
Schucker hit a two RBI double in the fifth inning sealing the 5-4 win for Troy.
Chase Parker went 2-for-3 for the Black Knights, while Bowman pitched two scoreless innings and struck out two.
Troy and Towanda both played their final game of the season.
