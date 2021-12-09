In 2020, the Troy boys basketball team won its first NTL Large School division title in 11 years. This season, the storied program is expectedto be right back in the conversation of title contenders.
Troy finished the 2021 season with a 17-4 record and a 14-2 record in league play. The Trojans lost in round two of the PIAA playoffs to Central Columbia.
The driving force behind another title run may very well be senior sensation Ty Barrett. In 2020, Barrett was named second team All-State and was the NTL Player of the Year. Barrett averaged 25 points per game in 2019 and 2020.
“I’d say I want to develop into even more of a leader this season and improve more on defense,” Barrett said. “I think this is probably my favorite team I have played on. I have really high hopes and this team is deep. We probably have around 10 guys that can play at the varsity level.”
Barrett believes that everything has been building up to this final season.
“This is what we have been looking forward to since like third grade,” Barrett said. “We have all been playing together since we were really young and it has all paid off. We may be a little bit younger in some areas and small but I think we definitely have more speed than pretty much all teams.”
Troy head coach Bob Woodward said that he has seen Barrett work hours and hours in the offseason even after last year’s MVP season.
Like Barrett, coach Woodward believes his program has been building towards this moment for years.
“We have a big tradition here with a lot of championships and we want to keep that tradition going,” Woodward said. “We have been building for the last five years since I have been here and the guys work year round on their basketball games so even when football comes it is never difficult to flip the switch.”
Woodward wants to take advantage of the depth and speed of his roster. Expect the Trojans to play an aggressive brand of basketball and push the tempo as much as possible.
“There is a lot of competition and the league will be tough but we are going to try and compete in every game,” Woodward said. “We are going to be aggressive on offense and use our speed to our advantage.”
Two other seniors that will be relied upon for their leadership are Mason Imbt and Ethan VanNoy. Both players averaged nine points per game in 2020.
“It will definitely be hard to repeat as champions but you know we have a lot of talented young players and we are deep,” VanNoy said.
Troy travels to play Sullivan County tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.