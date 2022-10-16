SHICKSHINNY - With seemingly more football games in the Northern Tier League shifting to Thursdays and Saturdays due to the shortage of officials, most teams have had to play at least once this season on a day other than Friday.
Then, there's Troy. On Saturday, the Trojans made the long trek to rural Luzerne County to take on Northwest. The game marked the third non-Friday game of the year for Troy, which also played on a pair of Thursdays earlier in the season.
But if the Trojans keep turning in performances like the one they had on Saturday, as well as those two Thursdays back in September, then they may not mind. The Trojans used a stout defense that made two stops on Northwest inside the 10-yard line, and offensively ran for 399 yards to keep control of the ball for the majority of the game as Troy remained unbeaten with a 35-13 win over the Rangers.
"We've been plagued with a few Thursday games, now a Saturday game, and it feels intentional at this point," joked Troy coach Jim Smith. "But we'll take it and ride with it. I think the kids did a good job with preparation, they were quiet on the bus ride down and I think they were focused.
"We knew tonight wasn't going to be easy. They have some physical kids and a good quarterback and some good receivers that can make some plays so it was great preparation for next week."
The Trojans will need similar efforts like those turned in on Saturday night in their remaining games, as they face Loyalsock next week, followed by the Old Shoe game against Canton to close out the regular season.
Those two missed opportunities in the red zone for Northwest were all the more important because Troy held the ball for nearly eight minutes longer than the Rangers. The momentum swing early on would prove to be too much for Northwest to overcome, despite a valiant effort to come back in the second half.
"That's what we are and that's how we win, and if we want to have any chance next week against a highly-ranked team from Loyalsock, that's what we have to do — limit their touches, have seven, eight, nine-minute drives and put points on the board occasionally, and that's what we did tonight," said Smith.
Troy scored on its first possession after receiving the opening kickoff, going 68 yards in nine plays capped by Kael Millard's two-yard touchdown run. That drive took 4 minutes, 8 seconds.
After the teams exchanged punts, the Rangers took advantage of a short Troy punt to start their drive near midfield, and had a first-and-goal at the Trojan 2-yard line. But Jacob Bobersky was stuffed for a two-yard loss and Carter Hontz was then sacked for a seven-yard loss. Hontz got back eight yards on third down, but on fourth down, was sacked again for a loss of two.
Troy took over at its own 5-yard line, and proceeded to put together a 13-play drive that took over half the second quarter - 7:41 - that ended with a 15-yard Clayton Smith touchdown run, the first of two on the night for the junior running back, who finished with 184 yards on 21 carries for the Trojans.
Smith picked up his second score of the night on a 62-yard run on Troy's second offensive play of the second half, which came after the Trojans stopped the Rangers inside the 10 on Northwest's first drive of the second half. The Rangers took nine plays to get the ball to a first-and-goal on the Troy 7, but a sack and three incomplete passes made the trip another empty one.
"We were down inside the 5-yard line twice and didn't capitalize and you can't do that against a good football team," said Northwest coach Carl Majer. "I felt we played hard-nosed football with them and that's a good football team. There's a reason they're 8-0. Overall, I felt we played hard and had our opportunities. We scouted them well, the kids knew what they were going to do, but we just didn't fully execute."
The Rangers did manage to score on their next possession when Hontz took a quarterback keeper 47 yards for a touchdown on a fourth-and-2 play, cutting Troy's lead to 21-7 with 5:42 left in the third quarter.
But the Trojans answered with another long and methodical drive, going 76 yards in 13 plays, capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass from Evan Woodward to Justice Chimics with just :04 left in the quarter.
Northwest was then able to finish a drive in the red zone on its ensuing possession, but Troy made the difficult as well as it took four plays from the 1-yard line to finally punch it in on Adam Chonko's one-yard run, cutting the lead to 28-13.
But the Rangers were unable to take advantage of Troy's lone turnover of the game on the Trojans' ensuing drive, as they were forced to punt after Hontz was sacked twice on Northwest's subsequent possession.
Hontz managed to still throw for 142 yards and run for 53, with the majority coming on his touchdown run, but he was under pressure for much of the night as Troy sacked him seven times. Although many of those sacks were the result of pressure up front, some were also the result of good coverage downfield, as Hontz was unable to find any of his weapons downfield.
"We have some pretty athletic kids. We're young but we've got a lot of speed," said Smith. "We're not a huge team or a big team but we're strong and fast and athletic and we can match up against teams that like to do this kind of stuff."
The Trojans tacked on a late score on Jackson Taylor's three-yard touchdown run with just over a minute left in the game. That capped a 97-yard scoring drive that took 10 plays and 4:39 after a 56-yard punt by Northwest pinned Troy back at their own 3.
Troy will host 7-1 Loyalsock at Alparon Park at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.