ROME — The Troy baseball team scored five runs in the second inning and added three more in the fourth as the Trojans opened the 2022 season with a 9-4 win over host Northeast Bradford on Friday.
Camden Allen led the Trojans with two hits, three RBI and one run scored.
The Trojans would also get one hit and one RBI from both Clayton Smith and Shane Austin, while Kory Schucker had a double and one run scored and Camryn Harwick scored twice and had one single.
Schucker would pick up the win on the mound for Troy as he went four innings with six strikeouts while allowing two runs on two hits and three walks.
Allen went two innings with three strikeouts. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks. Justice Chimics closed things out for the Trojans with two strikeouts in the seventh.
Northeast Bradford, which scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth, would get a double and two RBI from Joe Stanton.
Jack Shumway finished with one hit and a pair of RBI, while Josh Stanton and Cody Russell also had hits in the loss. Clay Wiggins, Ethan Hunsinger, Austin Kithcart and Russell scored runs for the Panthers.
Joe Stanton, Wiggins and Garrett Cooper handled the pitching duties for NEB. Stanton and Wiggins each recorded one strikeout on the hill.
NEB will host North Penn-Mansfield while Troy heads to Sayre on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.