Troy was trying their best to hang in against 6A power Williamsport Saturday night. For two-and-a-half quarters it seemed like every time Williamsport tried to extend their lead, the Tojans would make a shot or two to get back in it. Unforunately, the shots stopped falling in the third quarter and WIlliamsport pulled away in that third quarter before withstanding Troy in the fourth as the Trojans fell 79-56.
“(Our) young guys learned what they have to do to prepare and what they need to do to win big games with bigger and stronger guys in a district-type atmosphere,” Troy Coach Steve Renzi said. “I think we could’ve beat them if we made more shots.”
Williamsport’s JJ Beagle got the scoring going with a layup before Troy’s Zeb Oldroyd tied the game on a backdoor layup. The Millionaires got the next five on a Kenon Brown three and a Elijah Frierson steal and layup, but Ty Barrett got to the line for Troy and made both to make it 7-4 midway through the first quarter.
Port scored the next five, though as Kenon Brown had another quick five to make it 12-4. Troy big man Mason Imbt started to assert himself as he had six quick points and Barrett made a remarkable buzzer beater from about 38 feet to end the quarter to pull Troy within 2 at 15-13.
Troy tied the game up at 15 as Imbt scored on the 2nd quarter’s first possession, but Williamsport scored the next five before an Ethan VanNoy bucket and the foul got Troy to within 20-18.
Once again, Williamsport would try to extend the lead more as they got six of the next eight before a Colin Loveland jumper got them back to 26-22. Williamsport got another quick five after a free throw, a Jakahi Kline putback and two foul shots by Geore Whaley before Imbt stopped the run to make it 31-24 game.
Kline would score again but Loveland hit a huge three to get Troy within 6. Beagle and Barrett traded baskets to end the half and Troy trailed by just six at 35-29
Williamsport extended their lead again to start the third quarter as they got five of the first seven, sandwiched around a Ty Barrett layup, before Barrett got to the line and made both to make it 40-33.
That’s as close as they would get the rest of the night as six straight Millionaire points capped by a Frierson layup gave them a 46-33 lead with 3:17 left in the third quarter, forcing a Troy timeout.
They scored the next five, too, before a Barrett layup ended the run.Ty would get Troy to within 14 late in the quarter, but a Brown bucket and ensuing foul shot gave Williamsport a 54-37 lead.
Williamsport would bring the lead to 23 on six quick points before Barrett had a nice driving layup. Troy would try valiantly to cut into the lead as the fourth quarter went on , and Barrett’s twelve points led the way.
His three got Troy within 63-49 with under four minutes to go, but Williamsport executed against the Troy press and built the lead to nineteen before starters for both teams exited.
Troy next plays at Wellsboro on Wednesday in a battle of two teams tied for first in the NTL Large School Division.
