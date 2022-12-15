Trojans pick up road win at Sayre

Troy’s Jake Burbage scores on a layup during their win over Sayre.

 Review Photo/NICK COYLE

SAYRE — The Troy Trojans’ defense had a counter-punch at every turn for the feisty Sayre Redskins basketball team and helped them survive on the road in a 57-45 win on Wednesday night.

“I thought we were getting a lot of stops,” Troy Head Coach Bob Woodward said. “We were dropping passes in the first half, and our defense kind of kept us in the game. I give a lot of credit to Sayre, they played hard.”