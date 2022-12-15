Trojans pick up road win at Sayre

SAYRE — The Troy Trojans’ defense had a counter-punch at every turn for the feisty Sayre Redskins basketball team and helped them survive on the road in a 57-45 win on Wednesday night.
“I thought we were getting a lot of stops,” Troy Head Coach Bob Woodward said. “We were dropping passes in the first half, and our defense kind of kept us in the game. I give a lot of credit to Sayre, they played hard.”
The game was much closer than the score inferred, with the Redskins putting together a run nearly every time Troy looked like they were going to pull away.
In the first quarter, both teams struggled to hold on to the ball, and it amounted to a back-and-forth first-frame with five lead changes and a 12-12 stalemate.
In the second quarter, the Trojan offense found some juice on offense with Lincoln Chimics netting five points and Colin Loveland netting six, as they went up by as many as eight points — but Sayre rallied back at every junction, and a late run closed the lead to 30-25 at the half.
The late run was led by Jackson Hubbard, who had seven in the quarter, and Zack Garrity, who had a steal-and-score late, followed by a free throw.
Troy would come out in the second half and start to pull away with a 14-11 edge in the third that saw their lead balloon to eight — with Evan Woodward scoring seven including a big three-pointer.
“In the second half, we started to work inside out,” Coach Woodward said. “We knew we had to do a better job getting the ball into the paint area, and when they collapsed we were unselfish and hit the open man on the perimeter and we were able to knock them down.”
In the final minutes of the fourth Troy pulled away, with Justice Chimics closing out the game with an eight-point fourth to help seal the deal for the Trojans and give them a 57-45 victory.
Though Sayre didn’t come away with the win, they fought until the final buzzer and showed a massive amount of heart as they rallied back every time the Trojans built a lead.
“I think we played hard tonight,” Sayre Head Coach Jon Ward said. “Just down the stretch, we couldn’t execute. We went on our runs, and they hit a big shot on our 2-3 (zone), it killed our momentum going forward.”
Hubbard was the leading scorer for Sayre in the loss as he netted 19 points — but the Troy defense adjusted to him late, which helped them hold him to just four points in the final frame on one made field goal.
“They switched up to a diamond-and-one on Jackson Hubbard, and that threw us off,” Ward explained. “Everything kind of flows through him, so going forward we got to work on getting more people involved.”
Garrity also scored double-digits with 10 points, Nick Pellicano added eight points, Karter Green scored five, Will Trump scored two points, and Ryan Ressler added one for the now 1-4 Redskins.
The Trojans once again showcased their team basketball game style, with four players notching double-digit scoring in the effort.
“These guys are friends on and off the court,” Coach Woodward said of their team-first mentality. “They treat each other well and with respect … They have the same goal, to be the best they can be. And we do that by playing as hard as we can.”
Evan Woodward led the way with a near triple-double scoring 15 points, grabbing nine boards, and dishing out eight assists
Justice Chimics scored 12 while hitting two threes and grabbing three steals, Lincoln Chimics notched 11 with three triples and four assists, and Loveland scored 10 points with eight rebounds.
Jake Burbage added five points, Lance Heasley chipped in four, and Jackson Taylor added four assists and four steals in the winning effort.
The Troy team will look to continue their strong start to the season as the 4-1 Trojans host Wyalusing on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Sayre will look to get back in the win column on Friday when they host Williamson at 6 p.m. with varsity playing before JV.
