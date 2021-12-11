LAPORTE — The Troy boys basketball team started the game with rust on the armor, but they shook off just enough to pull away for a 59-35 win over Sullivan County in its opening game of the season on Friday night.
Ty Barrett led all scorers with 30 points. Barrett did most of his damage in the second quarter scoring 12 points.
Ethan Vannoy scored eight points and Mason Imbt reeled in 13 rebounds and recorded three blocks.
Sophomore Colin Loveland scored nine points as part of an impressive showing for the Troy underclassmen.
“The young guys did a great job,” Troy head coach Steve Renzi said. “We have big games come down the road and we need the younger players to have experience. They hustle playing on defense,can make shots, and they are fast.”
Troy tends to thrive when playing fast but Sullivan County made that difficult. The Griffins forced 17 turnovers and took away space on the court. Sullivan County did not allow Barrett to make a single shot from the floor in the second half.
Barrett’s seven second half points all came from the charity stripe. Troy struggled with free throws making 18 out of 29 attempts.
Renzi knew it would be a physical game and that is why he wanted his team to face this test early in the season.
“They mucked it up and we knew they would but we still won by 25 but it was tough for our first game of the year,” Renzi said. “Two years ago we came here and it was that kind of game and we lost.”
Trey Higley led the Griffins with 15 points. Down 30-15 in the second quarter, Sullivan County chipped away eventually only trailing 31-19.
The Griffins made every possession a battle and never let up. By the fourth quarter, fatigue set in and Troy pulled away.
“I love playing Glenn (Glenn Vaughan, Sullivan County head coach) because I told him before the game I know exactly what you are going to do. I lose sleep over it,” Renzi said. “It doesn’t matter what kind of talent he has, they are always going to play hard for him and give everything they got. They will always be in shape and are able to shoot.”
Troy is back in action on Saturday Dec. 18, hitting the road to face Wyalusing at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.