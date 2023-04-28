CANTON — In the midst of a defensive battle, each at-bat began to feel more important as the game progressed, with both Canton and Troy looking to break through first.
Entering the fourth inning, it was Clayton Smith who found a moment.
His triple set up the first score of the contest and opened the floodgates for Troy over the back half of the game.
Powered by effective team hitting and a sound pitching outing from Kory Schucker, Troy defeated Canton 11-2 on the road on Thursday.
“At the beginning of the year we kind of struggled with (being resilient),” Troy coach Kevin Allen said. “In the last seven games it seems like we’re really just trying to hit our stride. That was one thing we wanted to do was to peak in the middle of the season instead of the beginning of the season.”
Following a scoreless three innings highlighted by sound middle infield defensive work from both teams, it was Troy that broke through first.
Clayton Smith ripped his triple into right field to open the fourth inning and following a Troy strikeout, came home on a passed ball to put the Trojans ahead 1-0.
The inning turned over, and it was Canton’s turn to respond. Hayden Ward reached first on an error before stealing second. Hudson Ward singled behind him, driving in his brother in the process and tying the game 1-1. Brenen Taylor’s sacrifice bunt a couple of batters later drove in Hudson Ward and pulled the Warriors ahead 2-1 entering the fifth inning.
The Trojans were quick to respond.
Mason Smith walked to begin the fifth inning and, after a bunt from Joseph Frye followed by a Warriors’ error, came around to score and tie the game at two. Camryn Harwick doubled in his next at-bat and drove Frye home, putting Troy ahead 3-2.
Two more runs in the fifth — via Schucker and Smith — put Troy ahead 5-2 with just a couple of innings to go.
Adding more insurance in the sixth when Harwick drove in Justice Chimics and Mason Smith, Troy began to pull away down the stretch.
The Trojans pulled away further when Schucker brought Frye and Harwick home, ballooning the lead to 9-2.
“It takes pressure off, it feels good knowing our hitters are hitting and I got defense behind me to help me,” Schucker said.
Troy added another pair of runs in its final at-bats, and defensively continued to stymie the Warriors with every new opportunity.
Schucker made it 6 2/3 innings and recorded five strikeouts, but was relieved by Chimics after reaching a pitch count. He rang up a strikeout in relief, securing the win for the Trojans.
“I was worried about throwing strikes and getting the one out I needed,” Chimics said. “Kory gave me some insurance and we were already up a lot with our bats, so I wasn’t worrying too much.”
Harwick led the Trojans with three hits, including a double. Schucker and Clayton Smith both had two hits, while Frye, Camden Allen and Mason Smith all chalked up one. Harwick contributed three RBI, followed by Schucker with two and one from Harwick.
Hudson Ward led Canton with two hits, while Micheal Davis, Weston Bellows and Michael Beers all added one. Hudson Ward and Taylor had RBI.
Holden Ward and Bellows combined for nine strikeouts on the mound.
Troy moves to 8-5 on the season with the win.
“We definitely have a lot of room for growth, I don’t think we have played our baseball yet,” Allen said. “Defensively, we’re getting there but offensively, even though we’re scoring runs, we still are leaving a lot of guys on base, so we have to take care of business.”
Canton is set to visit Sayre, while Troy will head to Wellsboro on Tuesday.
