TUNKHANNOCK — The Troy wrestling squad put together a strong showing at the Tunkhannock Holiday Scuffle this week, including one wrestler finishing the two-day event undefeated.
Josh Isbell went 6-0 — winning all six by fall — at 172 pounds for the Trojans.
Konner Kerr finished the tournament 5-1 at 106 pounds as he picked up five pins in the tournament.
At 152 pounds, Jayden Renzo would rack up six pins on his way to a 7-1 finish at the holiday tournament.
The Trojans got eight wins — all pins — from Jacob Hinman at 145 as he finished with an 8-2 record.
Mason Woodward finished the tournament with a 7-2 record at 189 pounds. He scored five falls and one technical fall.
Kenyon Slater had four pins in the scuffle as he went 6-2 for the Trojans at 120.
At 132 pounds, Seth Seymour would finish his tournament with a 3-3 record. Eli Randall (160) ended the event at 2-7, while Kanaan Renzo (106) finished 1-5 and both Peyton Bellows (138) and Lacey Hinman (160) were 1-7.
Troy will visit Towanda in a Northern Tier League dual on Tuesday.
