Trojans rally late to take down Towanda

TROY — The Troy baseball team scored three sixth inning runs to come from behind and defeat Towanda 7-5 on Thursday evening.
It was all Towanda in the early going. The Black Knights scored four runs in the first two innings.
The Trojans answered with three runs in the bottom half of the second inning. Camden Allen hit an RBI single. The other two runs were scored on an error and a sacrifice groundout.
Towanda extended its lead to 5-3 on an error in the third inning but that would be the last Black Knights run of the game.
Towanda head coach Karl Raffin noted that his team’s bats went quiet after the second inning.
“We let one slip away. We gave them too many opportunities, too many outs, and we shot ourselves in the foot a bit,” Raffin said. “We just didn’t make some simple plays here and there and that was the difference.”
Allen had an impressive outing for Troy after a slow start. In five innings of work, Allen allowed four hits and two earned runs, while striking out four.
In regards to Allen’s performance on the mound, Troy head coach Kevin Allen said “after we got through the first inning it seemed like everything started to click for him.”
Momentum shifted in the sixth inning for Troy. Allen was walked and Kory Shucker lined a single into center field. An error scored both runs; giving the Trojans their first lead of the game.
Camryn Harwick earned the save by pitching a scoreless final inning for Troy.
“That was a hard fought game by both teams,” coach Allen said. “Both pitchers pitched really well and it was a good win for us.”
For Troy, Eason Teribury, Harwich, and Allen all had one hit and one RBI. Schucker, Lincoln Chimics, and Dan Hoppaugh also had one hit.
Chase Parker went 1-for-3 with one RBI for Towanda. Jack Wheaton, Garrett Chapman, and Talen Irish each registered one hit.
Troy returns to the diamond on Tuesday, playing in Williamson at 4:30 p.m. Towanda will play on the road against Canton on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Canton 9, Williamson 4
CANTON — Stellar pitching and steady hitting lifted Canton over Williamson 9-4 on Friday evening.
Williamson jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the second inning.
Cooper Kitchen brought Canton within one in the third inning by hitting a sacrifice groundout.
Cody Flemming hit an RBI double in the fourth to once again make it a two run game in favor of Williamson.
The host Warriors scored two runs in the fourth inning to tie the game and didn’t look back from there.
Canton scored five unanswered runs to close out the game.
Gavin Morse stole the show for Canton. In his three innings of work, Morse allowed zero runs, one hit, and struck out three.
Holden Ward had a good performance as well only allowing two runs in four innings of action, while striking out seven.
Ward also went 2-for-2 for Canton. Kitchen was 1-for-3 with 3 RBI. Morse and Brenen Taylor each had one hit and one RBI.
Canton hosts Sullivan County on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.