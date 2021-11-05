Trojans, Redskins set for rematch in D4 playoffs

TROY — Back on Oct. 9, the Sayre Redskins earned a 22-21 upset win over the Troy Trojans. The result gave the Redskins and Trojans an identical 5-2 record with three weeks left in the regular season.
Since then, the Redskins have dropped three straight games — including a 7-6 loss in the rain to Athens last week. The Trojans won two straight following the loss to Sayre before falling to NTL Large School champion Canton last week.
All of that has led to a rematch of their Week 7 matchup, only this time instead of being inside Sayre’s Lockhart Street Bowl, the game will be at the Trojans’ Alparon Park.
The No. 3 Trojans will host the No. 6 Redskins at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening in the District IV Class AA quarterfinals.
Heading into this week’s playoff game, both Sayre coach Kevin Gorman and Troy coach Jim Smith understand that this time of year it’s win or go home.
“We are excited for postseason play. The end becomes reality to the seniors this time of year. We are focused on winning one more each week for them. I have no doubt those seniors will leave it all on the field Saturday,” said Smith.
Gorman knows that his team hasn’t been playing its best football as of late, but in the playoffs the last three weeks don’t matter.
“We did not want to end that way. We haven’t played well as a team the last three weeks of the season. But going forward into the playoffs we need to focus on the one game at a time method,” Gorman said. “There is no next week in the playoffs. If we lose we are done and if you win we move forward. So we are just trying to get the guys to focus and put together a good week.”
Saturday’s postseason game will undoubtedly come down to the Troy rushing attack. Can Sayre once again slow it down enough to get the win, or will the Trojans be able to put up their normal gaudy numbers on the ground?
For most of the season, the Troy rushing attack was a two-headed monster with Damien Landon and Clayton Smith combining for 1,825 yards and 14 scores. However, Smith was injured in the last Sayre game and is out for the season, leaving Landon as the main man in the backfield. The senior has proven that he can handle that role, but he will get some help from Gavin Cohick and Chales Oldroyd as well as quarterback Justice Chimics.
Chimics has rushed for 379 yards and six touchdowns, while throwing the ball just 39 times with 18 completions for 198 yards, two scores and three interceptions,.
Cohick is Troy’s leading recdeiver with six receptions for 106 yards and two TDs. Jeff Roy has four catches for 32 yards and Jayden Renzo has four grabs for 32 yards and a score.
Smith knows that his team has the ability to run the ball on the Redskins, but he also understands that they need to limit their mistakes or Sayre will take advantage.
“The key to winning this Saturday is not hurting ourselves. We were stricken with a slew of penalties resulting in many points wiped off the board and several hundred yards in offensive production. We must play a clean game,” Smith said.
Gorman stressed the importance of every Redskin on the field heading toward the football on each play.
“The keys are gang tackling. Their backs are good and it takes more than one person to bring them down,” Gorman said. “We need to not get pushed back up front. They have a good line and if we are getting pushed back on either side of the ball we can be in trouble.”
Leading the defense for Sayre are David Northrup, Zack Garrity, Kaden Bennet, Cayden Firestine and Glen Romberger.
On the other side of the ball, the Redskins used a balanced approach to beat the Trojans last time around. Senior QB Brayden Horton threw for 159 yards and the Redskins ran for 126 as a team.
Horton, who had two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Week 7 matchup, has thrown for 1,352 yards, 12 TDs and 11 interceptions on 107 of 179 passing this season. He also leads the team in rushing with 584 yards and 11 touchdowns on 90 carries.
The senior quarterback’s top targets are Luke Horton with 29 catches for 413 yards and five touchdowns and Jackson Hubbard who has hauled in 23 passes for 392 yards and three scores. Josh Arnold has 27 catches for 270 yards and two TDs and Dom Fabbri has caught nine passes for 70 yards and two scores.
Northrup is the Redskins’ leading running back with 481 yards and eight TDs on 94 carries. Zack Garrity has 249 yards on 42 carries for a team that has 1,563 yards in the ground and a total of 1,352 in the passing game.
“Sayre is explosive, plays physical and has a really talented quarterback. Keeping (Brayden) Horton hemmed in is crucial,” said Smith.
While most playoff games are against teams you have not seen in the regular season, both teams this week understand what the other is going to try and do on Saturday night.
“It is different to prepare for a team we have played. While everyone has other plays they have not shown, we know that we have seen pretty much everything. It is hard to beat a team twice so we have just been focusing on what Troy does and how we can take advantage of that on both sides of the ball,” Gorman said.
Gorman has liked what he has seen from his squad in practice this week.
“I think we have seen a little more intensity with the team, and the seniors know this could be their last game. So I think the guys have been really serious this week and are trying to be as perfect as they can when it comes to their job,” said Gorman.
The Trojans are excited for the opportunity to play a playoff game in front of their fans at Alparon Park.
“We are happy to have earned home-field advantage. Alparon Park is not the easiest place to play. I feel playing in front of the home crowd is certainly an advantage. I hope to see a good crowd from the Trojan faithful,” Smith said.
