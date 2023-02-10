TROY — The Troy Trojans rolled to a 69-41 win over visiting Towanda on Thursday night.
Troy jumped out to a 23-10 lead after the opening quarter and held a 40-25 lead at the break.

Troy jumped out to a 23-10 lead after the opening quarter and held a 40-25 lead at the break.
In the second half, Troy outscored Towanda 17-9 in the third and held a 12-7 scoring advantage in the fourth.
Troy was led by Evan Woodward with 15 points and JB Burbage with 13 points.
Justice Chimics added 12 points, while Colin Loveland had 10 and Lincoln Chimics finished with eight.
Teagan Irish scored 16 points to lead Towanda.
Elias Shrawder added eight points, while Logan Lambert had six, Justin Schoonover finished with five and Grady Flynn chipped in four.
Troy visits Liberty on Saturday, while Towanda heads to Williamson on Monday.
NP-Mansfield 60, Athens 59, OT
MANSFIELD — The Athens Wildcats dropped a 60-59 heartbreaker in overtime to North Penn-Mansfield on Thursday night.
The visiting Wildcats trailed 16-12 after the opening quarter, but would cut that advantage to 25-23 at the halftime break.
Athens went on an 18-9 run in the third quarter to take a 41-34 lead into the final eight minutes of regulation.
In that fourth quarter, Mansfield outscored Athens 20-13 to send the game to overtime.
In the extra period, it would be the host Tigers getting the job done as they outscored the Wildcats 6-5 to secure the victory — and an undefeated NTL season.
Athens was led by Mason Lister with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Chris Mitchell finished with 13 points and seven boards, while Luke Horton added 12 points, two rebounds and two steals.
Also for Athens, Luke Kraft and Korey Miller both scored four points. Miller also had three assists and two boards.
Athens will host Seton Catholic on Saturday night.
Wellsboro 56, Wyalusing 30
WELLSBORO — The visiting Rams were held to single digits in three quarters as they dropped a road game at Wellsboro on Thursday.
Blake Morningstar, Parker Petlock and Nick Vanderpool each scored seven points to lead the Rams.
Wellsboro was led by Peyton McClure with 17 points.
Wyalusing will visit Sullivan County on Tuesday.
