Editor's Note: This story was inadvertently left out of Thursday's print edition. It was appear as part of Friday's high school roundup.
TROY — The Troy Trojans rolled to a 81-53 win over visiting Northeast Bradford on Wednesday night.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Editor's Note: This story was inadvertently left out of Thursday's print edition. It was appear as part of Friday's high school roundup.
TROY — The Troy Trojans rolled to a 81-53 win over visiting Northeast Bradford on Wednesday night.
Jack Burbage led the way as he finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a great all-around performance.
Justice Chimics finished with 22 points — including 18 in the first half — and added four assists and two steals.
Also for Troy, Colin Loveland added 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Evan Woodward finished with 11 points, four steals and two assists.
Lincoln Chimics chipped in 11 points, four assists and two steals, while Lance Heasley had six points, 10 rebounds and a pair of assists.
Northeast Bradford was led by Josh Stanton with 17 points. Cayden McPherson finished with 12 points, while Dillon Donnelly added 11 and Brayden Miller chipped in five points in the loss.
Troy will compete in the Sullivan County Tournament this weekend, while NEB will participate in the Montgomery Tournament.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.