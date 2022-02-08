ROME — Ty Barrett scored 20 points for the Troy boys basketball team in the first half to help lead the Trojans to a 65-33 victory over Northeast Bradford on Monday night.
Barrett outscored Northeast Bradford 20-15 in the first half. As a team, Troy scored 44 points in the first half to put the game out of reach.
Justice Chimics chipped in 12 points for the Trojans.
Sam Abell led the Panthers with 10 points.
Troy extends it win streak to three games and will look to extend that streak on Wednesday, traveling to face Towanda at 7:30 p.m.
