MONTOURSVILLE — Warrior Run made quite the opening statement against Troy in Tuesday’s District IV Class AAA semifinal when freshman standout Aiden McKee dunked the ball off the opening tip to get the Defenders’ fans into the game early.

The Trojans soon quieted those fans down by getting off to a hot start, and Troy stayed hot throughout the contest to take a 67-42 victory over the Defenders at Montoursville Area High School.