WYALUSING — The Troy Trojans seemed to have no problems with playing on a short week as they rolled to a 44-12 victory over Wyalusing on Thursday evening.
Over the past few games, Troy has set the tone early, including blocking a punt on the game’s first possession against Montoursville and returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown against North Penn-Mansfield.
That was the case again in Week Four, as Clayton Smith ran 71 yards for a Trojan touchdown on the second play from scrimmage to give his team an early 7-0 lead.
Smith scored his second touchdown of the game later in the first quarter, this one from five yards out.
The Trojans turned to the passing game early in the second quarter, and quarterback Evan Woodward hit Cameron Harwick in the front corner of the end zone to extend the lead to 21-0.
It was Troy’s first passing touchdown of the season.
Cael Millard added a 9-yard touchdown run four minutes later, and with 2:21 to go in the first half, Smith scored from 38 yards out for his third touchdown of the night.
Smith finished the game with 203 yards on 12 carries and three scores.
“He had a good night, he found some seams. Hats off to the guys up front who make those seams,” said Troy coach Jim Smith, who noted that blocking against the Rams’ defense is no easy task. “Wyalusing was aggressive with a lot of guys sticking their heads in the box, and it’s tough to pick up everybody a lot of times. There were multiple plays where they did a good job at that.”
As a team, Troy ran the ball 33 times for 311 yards and four touchdowns.
Wyalusing got on the board in the third quarter on a 25-yard run by Joey Gonsauls, who also made a few long returns on special teams.
Gonsauls finished the game with a team-high 94 rushing yards.
Wyalusing’s second touchdown came on a 5-yard run by Alex Hunsinger in the fourth quarter.
Smith credited the Rams for fighting the entire game.
“I thought Wyalusing played hard,” the coach said. “They’re fast and physical. This is a new scheme for them, and they don’t have a lot of depth, but they don’t give up.”
The Troy defense recorded nine tackles for loss in the game, which quelled Smith’s concerns about going up against an unfamiliar offensive scheme.
“I was a little nervous because we have some smaller, speedy guys trying to set the edge, and that can be a tough thing to do against teams that run the ball,” he said. “Those little quick guys have to stand in there and take on lead blockers and linemen. That’s a whole different thing to deal with than chasing people that are receivers, so I was happy with how they responded to that.”
The Trojans also added another special teams touchdown when Jackson Taylor returned a kickoff 76 yards for a score in the fourth quarter, and Justice Chimics hit a 31-yard field goal before the end of the first half.
It was a complete team victory for Troy.
“We’re just going to keep working on what we do,” Smith said. “We have to get better in a lot of ways, but I think this was another step forward for a young team.”
