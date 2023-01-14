Trojans roll to win over Knights

TOWANDA— After a slow start, the Troy boys basketball caught their stride and never looked back as they put together a dominant road performance against the Towanda Black Knights in a 56-24 blowout on Friday night.
In the opening minutes, it looked as though Towanda would keep things close.
After falling behind 4-0, the Black Knights put together a 5-0 run capped by a Logan Lambert three-pointer that forced a Troy timeout with 4:08 left on the clock.
From that point forward — it was all Trojans.
“We had a meeting yesterday, and we haven’t been playing with a lot of confidence and putting too much pressure on ourselves and only focusing on winning and not on all the little things,” Troy Head Coach Bob Woodward said. “We played loose tonight, and we played extremely hard. We’ve been playing hard all season, we just haven’t been playing consistently.”
After the game was tied at nine, Troy ripped off a 16-1 run bleeding into the second frame propelled by their tenacious defense and solid interior passing to go up 27-10.
Towanda broke their field goal drought with 5:20 left in the second quarter, but Troy continued to turn defense into offense with a 14-6 run to end the quarter capped off by a floating runner by Lincoln Chimics at the buzzer to give them a huge 41-16 advantage at the break.
Troy continued to roll in the second half with the clock running and pulled away for a lopsided 56-24 win to snap their two-game losing streak and keep them near the top of the NTL Large School Division standings.
“I think it feels good for the kids,” Coach Woodward said of snapping the slide. “We got a group that’s really gritty and somewhat inexperienced. Instead of taking it one day at a time, we were looking too far ahead.”
Troy once again showcased their balanced scoring, with six players contributing more than five points and three players reaching double-digits.
Jack Burbage led the way on offense netting a game-high 17 points to go with his seven boards.
Lincoln Chimics netted 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and four steals, and Justice Chimics scored 10 points with five rebounds, five assists, and one steal.
Colin Loveland netted seven points with six boards, five assists, and two steals, Lance Heasley netted six points with a game-high five blocks and seven rebounds, Trehnon Terribury knocked down a triple, and Evan Woodward added two points, four steals, two assists, and three rebounds.
Towanda was led by Lambert with seven points, Jack Tavani and Jack Wheaton with four points, while Teagan Irish, Bailey Poll, Justin Schoonover, and Varrius Farrell all added two points in a tough night for the Black Knight offense.
Troy gets a four-day rest before a gauntlet of cross-over games in the NTL Small School Division with four games in a week.
“There’s no game in our league or crossover that anybody can look at and say, we can’t be ready,” Coach Woodward said. “We have to be the most ready team when we go to CV and play Tuesday.”
They are pleased with getting themselves back on the right track and will look to continue to vie for a spot near the top of the standings as they reach the final stretch of the season.
Troy’s next game will be on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. when they travel to take on Cowanesque Valley.
“We talked about it yesterday, even though we don’t have a lot of maturity, we (need) to play maturely,” Coach Woodward said of the upcoming stretch. “We got to play mature and act mature, and we got to take it one day at a time and be enthusiastic. When we’re playing that way, I think we can do some good things.”
Towanda’s next contest will also be Tuesday on the road as they take on the NP-Liberty Mounties at 7:30 p.m.
