Trojans roll to win over Knights

Troy’s Justice Chimics finishes a layup in transition during the Trojans’ lopsided win over Towanda on Friday.

 Review Photo/NICK COYLE

TOWANDA— After a slow start, the Troy boys basketball caught their stride and never looked back as they put together a dominant road performance against the Towanda Black Knights in a 56-24 blowout on Friday night.

In the opening minutes, it looked as though Towanda would keep things close.