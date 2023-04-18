ROME — Troy senior Kory Schucker had been intentionally walked a couple of times already in the contest.
When that wasn’t an option for NEB, the answer quickly became clear as to why.
Schucker blasted a three-run homer to blow the game open even further, setting Troy up to cruise the rest of the way.
Troy rode a flurry of hits to a blowout win over NEB on Monday, defeating the Panthers on the road 21-1 in three innings.
“Just being aggressive at the plate,” Troy coach Kevin Allen said. “Being aggressive at the plate.”
To start the game, it was the Panthers who got on the board first. Dillon Donnelly walked to open the bottom of the first, and a passed ball at second base set him up to not only move to third, but also come home and give NEB a 1-0 lead.
After failing to muster much in the first, Troy’s offense came alive in the second.
Brendan Gilliland reached on an error to kick things off. Shortly after, Jed Feldmeier connected on a deep shot just over the outfield fence to pull the Trojans ahead 2-1.
Following Feldmeier’s home run, back-to-back singles from Justice Chimics and Mason Smith put another pair of runners on base. Camryn Harwick, batting out of the leadoff spot, singled in his next at-bat, driving home Chimics. A handful of walks and errors from there continued Troy’s run scoring and when the inning finally came to a close, the Trojans led 5-1.
“We’re staying up in the count more,” Feldmeier said. “(We’re) taking good pitches up early in the count (more often).”
A pair of strikeouts from Camden Allen on the mound and a groundout to close the bottom of the third for NEB brought Troy back up to the plate for the third inning.
The Trojans scored 16 runs in the top half — beginning with Chimics reaching on a single and punctuated by Schucker’s blast — to put plenty of room between them and their opponent on the scoreboard.
Following Troy’s offensive explosion, NEB failed to muster anything in its half of the third. Clay Wiggins reached on a single, but a quick groundout behind him brought the contest to a close.
For the Trojans, it’s the third time in four games that they scored at least 19 runs — going 2-1 in those contests, respectively — and it caps off a weekend in which Troy scored a total of 70 runs in four games.
“We’re finally able to see the ball better,” Schucker said. “We kind of struggled at the beginning when we came back. We were in South Carolina for our beginning of the season. We were hitting the ball down there and then we came back and struggled. Finally, we’re able to hit again.”
Chimics led the Trojans with three hits, while Harwick and Frye had two each. Allen, Schucker, Gilliland, Feldmeier, Mason Smith and Jackson Taylor all had one, with Schucker’s and Feldmeier’s both being home runs.
Schucker led the way with three RBI, followed by Harwick, Feldmeier and Allen with two apiece. Gilliland, Chimics, Frye and Taylor all had one RBI.
Wiggins and Cayden McPherson both recorded hits for the Panthers.
Troy will head to Towanda on Wednesday, while NEB will play at Wyalusing on Thursday.
