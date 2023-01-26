TROY — The Troy Trojans had 10 players score as they rolled to a 90-13 win over Williamson on Tuesday.
The Trojans jumped out to a 32-1 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
JB Burbage led Troy with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Troy also got 14 points and three assists from Justice Chimics, while Joseph Frye finished with 13 points, four boards, three assists and a pair of steals.
Evan Woodward also had 12 points and five steals for Troy, which also received eight points, four assists and two steals from Colin Loveland.
Also for Troy, Lance Heasley chipped in six points, six boards, four assists and four steals, and Jackson Taylor netted five points to go along with eight assists, three steals and five rebounds.
Troy will visit Wyalusing tonight.
Sullivan County 66, Montgomery 45
MONTGOMERY — The Sullivan County boys basketball team turned a one-point lead at halftime into a blowout win with a strong second-half performance on Tuesday.
Leading 24-23 at the break, the visiting Griffins outscored Montgomery 19-16 in the third before breaking it open with a 23-6 scoring advantage in the fourth.
Sullivan was led by Ben Carpenter with 26 points. Trey Higley added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Riley King had 12 points and seven boards, and Derrick Finnegan chipped in seven points.
The Griffins (9-7) will host CMVT on Friday.
