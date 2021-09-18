Trojans shut down North Penn-Mansfield

TROY — The Troy defense continued to dominate the opposition, as the Trojans defeated North Penn-Mansfield, 35-0, on Friday night.
Troy (3-1) started the game with the ball, and engineered a 12-play, 75-yard drive culminating in a one-yard touchdown by Justice Chimics on a quarterback sneak.
The drive lasted six minutes, and was at one point kept alive by a conversion on fourth and five.
North Penn-Mansfield’s first possession ended in a three-and-out, and the Trojans quickly capitalized, scoring on an 11-yard run by Damien Landon.
Landon dragged a pile of Panther defenders from the five-yard line into the end zone on the run.
He finished the game with 89 yards on 19 carries.
Clayton Smith was also featured heavily in Troy’s run game, rushing for 213 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.
Gavin Cohick also scored on a 20-yard reception in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, the Panthers’ offense struggled to generate much at all against Troy’s stout defense.
They made only one trip to the red zone — late in the third quarter — which ended with a goal line stand by the Trojans.
Troy only allowed 92 total yards in the game.
“North Penn (Mansfield) historically puts a lot of pressure on defenses. They’re scheme is impressive, and it’s held true for the last several years and put a lot of points on the board,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “That’s a tribute to our defense.”
The Trojan defense got involved in the scoring as well, when Mason Woodward returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“I’m impressed with our team’s tackling and how we fly to the ball, and we’re winning the turnover battle,” Smith said. “That’s allowed our offense to struggle at times.”
However, the game was far from perfect for Troy.
The team racked up 11 penalties for 103 yards.
“We’re still making a lot of mistakes, and they’re self-induced mistakes. We can’t proceed forward against a really good team and expect to win games like that,” Smith said. “It’s just a matter of keeping our heads when we start to become excited.”
Smith believes that is something that will come with time, and when it does, the Trojans will become a true force.
“Learning that is a maturity thing, and we have a lot of kids who are younger and feel those emotions,” he said. “Learning to control those emotions as we proceed forward is a sign of maturity. We haven’t had a clean game yet, but I think when that happens we’re going to be a hard team to beat.”
Troy will be back in action next Saturday against Wellsboro, whose game on Friday was postponed. The Hornets most recently faced South Williamsport on Sept. 3, a 17-7 victory.
