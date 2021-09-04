ATHENS — The Troy Trojans brought their hard-nosed style of football to Alumni Stadium to challenge the Athens Wildcats on Friday night in what turned out to be an old school, low scoring Northern Tier League clash.
The Wildcats battled until the end, but the the visiting Trojans would come away with a 12-0 victory.
Troy established a brutal physical level of play early in the game. As expected, running backs Damien Landon and Clayton Smith took turns blasting into the Athens defense.
The Athens defense responded in kind, limiting Troy’s gains and keeping them out of the end zone for the first quarter.
Troy would eventually break through in the second quarter.
Athens stifled a 60-yard Troy drive and forced a turnover on downs. Troy answered as the Trojans forced, and recovered, a fumble on the second play of the Athens drive.
Troy used momentum, Landon and Smith to drive 41 yards on a fatiguing Athens defense for the score. While the backs did the bulk of the work, quarterback turned wide receiver Justice Chimics hauled in a 14 yard touchdown pass to give Troy the lead. Athens denied the two-point attempt.
Both teams continued to trade blows through the third quarter. Athens shut down the Troy run game, only giving up 24 yards on the ground. Athens moved the ball a bit, but Troy shut down a 40-yard drive forcing a turnover on downs.
In the fourth quarter, Troy put the game away with a seven-play, 80-yard drive for a touchdown. Similar to the earlier scoring drive, Landon and Smith did the bulk of the work. Chimics finished the drive with a big play, a 36-yard rush, for the score. Once again, Athens stopped the two-point attempt.
Troy’s defense clamped down as Athens’ offense looked for big plays to get them back in the game. Kolsen Keathley picked up 23 yards on a reverse. Mason Lister scrambled for yards and first downs. But, Troy’s defense did not break.
Athens’ head coach Jack Young praised the physicality of his Wildcat team.
“We were really worried about the physicality and the way they (Troy) played. I couldn’t be happier with the physicality that we played with tonight.”
Young lamented “a couple breakdowns, we gotta be better. Turnovers hurt us bad and a couple penalties hurt us bad.”
For Athens, Lister finished the game 10-of-18 passing and rushed for 16 yards. Most of his rushing came when flushed out of the pocket. Shayne Reid rushed nine times for 49 yards and also caught three balls for 20 yards. JJ Babcock and Keathley had two and three receptions, respectively.
Smith led the Troy ground attack with 16 carries for 98 yards. Landon had 24 carries for 93 yards.
Athens will visit Towanda and Troy will host Central Columbia next Friday.
