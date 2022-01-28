Trojans stop Waverly's win streak

TROY — Waverly’s eight-game win streak was put to the test on the road against Troy on Thursday night, but it was the Trojans who emerged victorious and walked away with a 64-60 win.
The game was close from start to finish.
Waverly led 15-13 after one quarter and the score was tied at 30 at halftime.
However, the Wolverines offense went cold in the third quarter — scoring only eight points — and Troy entered the fourth leading 43-38.
Joey Tomasso scored to bring Waverly within three points twice, but both times Mason Imbt scored on the other end to put Troy back ahead by five.
“Our big man really dominated the game, so the game plan was just to keep feeding it to him,” Troy’s Ty Barrett said.
Imbt and Barrett both scored 18 points, tied for the team lead, and Tomasso scored a game-high 34.
After Imbt put Troy ahead by five for the second time, the Trojans defense came up with a stop and Barrett hit a three-pointer with 2:57 to go, making the score 55-47.
Though Waverly outscored Troy 13-5 in those final three minutes, Barrett’s shot ultimately proved to be the dagger.
For the Trojans, it was both a huge win and a good way to get back on track after falling to Athens on Monday.
“We needed to have this win after losing to Athens on Monday,” Troy coach Steve Renzi said. “We did a good job at finishing the game.”
Renzi noted that his team hit on all the things they needed to in order to bounce back.
“We had to keep playing hard, communicating and helping each other out on defense,” he said.
Waverly coach Lou Judson said he was satisfied with his team’s effort, but ultimately did not execute enough to win.
“Going on the road against a good team, we have to execute. I don’t think we executed well.” Judson said. “We improvised well, but we didn’t execute well. We missed a lot of shots we’re capable of making.”
Tomasso was the only Waverly player to hit double-digit points in the game.
Brady Blauvelt was second with seven and Liam Traub had five.
Judson said that needs to change going forward, but he knows it can.
“I need other guys to be able to step up in big moments. Joey has been that guy, and I just need other guys to do it,” he said. “I’ve got guys on the team that are able to do it, and I think getting a couple more big games under our belt will make us able to do it when it really counts.”
The loss brought an end to Waverly’s win streak, but that has its bright side.
“We had an eight-game winning streak and were winning by 35, but I don’t know if that made us any better,” Judson said. “Tonight made us better, and that’s why I schedule these types of games.”
Thursday’s game was also a homecoming for Judson, a Troy alumni who scored 1,000 points for the Trojans.
It also pitted him against his former teammate and close friend in Renzi.
“There’s a lot of storylines here,” Judson said. “Unfortunately we didn’t get the win, but I think we’ll be able to grow from this, and it’s going to be better for us down the road.”
Renzi was happy to welcome Judson back to Troy.
“He usually beats me,” Renzi said. “But it’s always a good game coaching against him.”
Waverly will look to rebound at home against Notre Dame on Tuesday. That game has a 7:30 p.m. tipoff time.
Troy will host Williamsport at 4 p.m. tomorrow.
