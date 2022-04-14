TROY — The Troy track and field squads swept a tri-meet with visiting Sayre and North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday afternoon.
The Troy girls won the meet with 118 points, followed by Mansfield with 54 points and Sayre with eight points.
The boys meet also went to Troy with 101 points. Mansfield was second with 76 and Sayre was third with nine.
In the girls meet, Troy’s 4X800 relay team of Julia Cotton, Lilly DePew, Katie Lackey and Alyssa Parks won the race in 11 minutes, 56.33 seconds.
Elizabeth Geer gave the Lady Trojans a win in the 100 hurdles in 19.49 seconds. Sayre’s Rose Shikanga was second and Troy’s Nevaeh Tucker was third.
Troy’s Anneliese Getola won the 100 meters in 13.31, while her teammate Caelyn Pine came across in second place and Mansfield’s Anna Kennedy was third.
Lackey won the 1,600 in 6:18.84. Mansfield’s Addison Farrer was second and Sayre’s Corey Ault was third.
Geer, Pine, Carla Weiffen and Getola teamed up to win the 4X100 relay in 54.83 seconds.
Pine won the 400 meters in 1:10.40, followed by teammates Lacey Hinman and Bailey Johnson.
Geer won the 300 hurdles in 56.69 and Sydney Taylor was second.
Lackey finished first in the 800 with a time of 2:50.41. Mansfield’s Ella Farrer and Addison Farrer were the next two runners across the line.
The 200 meters went to Getola in 28 seconds. Her Troy teammate, Ryleigh Voorhees, was second and Mansfield’s Tessa Mitchell was third.
Troy had the top two finishers in the 3,200 meters with Lilly DePew taking first in 15:40 and Emma Colton second.
Mansfield won the 4X400 relay with Troy’s Colton, Taylor, Bailey Johnson and Molly Davison finishing in second place.
In the field events, Pine won the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 8.75 inches. Sayre’s Shikanga was second and Mansfield’s Darby Stetter was third.
Geer captured the triple jump title with a hop, skip and jump of 29-07.75. Stetter was second and Lackey was third.
Mansfield’s Stetter was the winner in the high jump with a top height of 4-06. Her teammate Ara Furry was second and Troy’s Rachel Ainey was third.
The girls pole vault went to Troy’s Bailey Johnson as she cleared 7-0. Troy’s Natalie Williams and Davison were second and third, respectively.
Mansfield’s Tierney Patterson won all three girls throwing events. Troy’s Maezee Brown and Morgan Harkness were second and third in the discus.
Harkness and Hinman were second and third in the shot put and Davison and Seeley rounded out the top three in the javelin.
On the boys side of things, Troy got a win from the team of Jacob Hinman, Hart Houseknecht. Brayden Spalding and Seth Seymour in the 4X800 relay. They finished the race in 9:35.64.
Troy’s Dustin Hagin won the 110 hurdles in 15.34 seconds. Austin Smith gave Troy a 1-2 finish. Mansfield’s Brady Stetter was third.
Troy’s Colin Loveland won the 100 meters in 11.95. Mansfield’s Jett Harold was second and Brayden Johnson was third.
Mansfield’s Noah Shedden came home first in the 1,600 with a time of 4:51.8, while Troy’s Houseknecht and Evan Geer finished second and third, respectively.
Mansfield won the 4X100 relay with the Troy team of Loveland, Hagin, Wyatt Hodlofski and Isais Watkins finishing second.
Mansfield’s Cedric Miller won the 400 meters in 57.45. Sayre’s Riley Parrish was second and Mansfield’s Johnson was third.
Hagin won the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.56. Mansfield’s Gaven Sexauer was second and Troy’s Rylan Breidt was third.
Shedden won the 800 meters in 2:11.92, while Troy’s Jacob Hinman was second and Mansfield’s Zack Wilcox third.
Troy’s Watkins was first in the 200 with a time of 25 seconds flat. Mansfield’s Miller and Johnson rounded out the top three.
Houseknecht won the 3,200 meters in 12:24.36, while his teammate Geer was second and Mansfield’s Mahlon Chilson was third.
Hinman, Jacob Wales, Seymour and Watkins teamed up to win the 4X400 relay with a time of 3:51.05.
Loveland won the long jump with a 19-03 and the triple jump with a best distance of 39-10.
In the long jump, Mansfield’s Brady Stetter and Caiden Alexander rounded out the top three. In the triple jump, Mansfield’s Wilcox and Alexander were second and third.
Hagin won the high jump by clearing 5-08. Alexander was second and Troy’s Blake Shedden was third.
Hinman took the boys pole vault with a top height of 9-0. Spalding was second and Sayre’s Braylon Dekay was third.
Troy’s Mason Imbt won the discus with a toss of 94-09. Mansfield’s Sexauer was second and Troy’s Cooper Watkins was third.
Imbt also took the shot put with a 45-02. Sayre’s David Huang was second and Mansfield’s Sexauer was third.
Mansfield went 1-2-3 in the javelin with Jett Harold taking first and Sexauer and Jackson Brion rounding out the top three.
Troy and Sayre will both compete in the Molly Dry Invite in Mansfield today.
