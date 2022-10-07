TROY — Throughout the 2022 season, the 6-0 Troy Trojans have found multiple ways to win games.
At points, they have played near-perfect defense and run all over opponents on offense.
Then there is Troy’s top-tier special teams unit, which has added another threat opponents have to prepare for.
So far this season, teams have had trouble containing the Trojans on special teams.
Troy has returned three kickoffs and another two punts for touchdowns.
The Trojans take extra pride in being able to dominate in such a fashion.
“Not many other teams take their special teams as seriously as we do,” said sophomore Charles Oldroyd, who has run back two kickoffs for touchdowns. “We practice it almost every day and just go hard at it.”
That focus is something Troy coach Jim Smith brought with him when he first started coaching the Trojans.
“We’ve had a lot of emphasis on special teams starting 12 years ago,” Smith said. “We were always taught growing up that it was a third of the game, that it’ll win you one or two games per year, and that’s always held true.”
This season, the special teams unit has reached new heights.
“We’re very blessed right now on this team. This is one of the more athletic teams I’ve been fortunate enough to coach in the last 12 years,” Smith said. “There’s four or five of them that return kicks and punts. They’re all very talented with both catching and running, and their understanding of the game is at a higher level than a lot of teams.”
After a big win over Bald Eagle in the season opener, Smith credited his scout team offense for preparing Troy’s defense to stop the Eagles. That also holds true in special teams prep.
“It’s kind of scary because we’re young, and there’s other kids that aren’t out there that are just as talented,” Smith said. “So we’re getting good looks in practice, and that’s been key to our success, is younger kids in practice giving us tough looks.”
Those looks in practice ultimately create success on Friday nights.
“Once we get that funnel up the middle, you don’t even get touched when you run the ball back up,” said senior Justice Chimics, who has returned a punt for a score this season, and also handles kicking and punting duties. “Our blocking is really good on kick returns.”
Chimics and Smith both admitted that the Trojans started off slow on kickoff coverage, but also noted the improvement as the season has progressed.
“We started off shaky in the beginning of the season with kickoff coverage, but as we got into the season, we’re actually covering pretty well,” Chimics said. “I can kick it deep and high and rely on the guys to get down there.”
Having such a well-rounded special teams unit has made things easier for Troy all year, especially when one facet of the game isn’t going as planned.
“It’s kind of like a weight off our shoulders,” Chimics said. “Sometimes our offense is slow, so we can rely on getting the big play on special teams to set us up or even score, so it takes the weight off the shoulders if the offense is slow.”
Smith discussed how important being able to rely on the special teams unit will be as the Trojans enter the final stretch of the regular season and get ready for district playoffs.
“It’s crucial. This whole special teams thing is real,” he said. “You don’t think much of it when you’re at the end of the game and the score is 35-0. But when we’re in tight games and we have to punt ourselves out of trouble, or the offense is struggling and we have to create good field position for our offense to create points, it’s going to be crucial against teams like Loyalsock and Canton and heading into Districts, there’s no question about it.”
The Troy coach noted that it has happened already this season.
“That really came true against a pretty good Montoursville team that resulted in a score,” Smith said. “Mason Woodward blocked a punt that set up a score. Offense was tough sledding — Montoursville is a good team — and it created an easy score. Any time you can get an easy score against a tough team is good.”
With teams like Loyalsock and Canton remaining on the regular season schedule, and District IV playoff field that includes Southern Columbia and Mount Carmel, the Trojans will need to find any way they can to win.
“When we start to play big teams, we’re going to have to rely on big plays — one or two big plays on special teams — because it’s going to be an all out battle,” Chimics said. “A team getting a breakaway on special teams is going to be huge.”
Troy has done a good job at making those big plays so far, but must continue to work hard at it.
“I feel moving forward into Districts and the end of the season, for us to win games against some of the top-ranked teams in the state, we’re going to have to have to win the special teams battle, to be truthful,” Smith said. “It’s a big part of what we do, and we’re going to keep working hard in practice every day at honing that craft.”
