TROY — The Troy Trojans remained undefeated on Friday as they took down the Towanda Black Knights 49-0 in an NTL Large School matchup and moved to 7-0.
The Troy defense would come up big in the win — turning four Towanda turnovers into touchdowns throughout the evening.
“The defense has carried us every week. It felt like overall, we were a bit sluggish tonight. I give credit to Towanda, they’re getting better every week,” Troy Head Coach Jimmy Smith said. “They’re very physical, I knew that coming into it. If they give up some of their mistakes and giveaways that they’re giving teams, they’re one year away from being a pretty good team, I think, as young as they are.”
On the opening kickoff, Towanda would give the ball away on a fumble and give Troy a golden opportunity.
The Trojans took full advantage, and Clayton Smith would give Troy their first score of the night on an eight-yard touchdown run to go up 7-0.
Mason Smith would score the next Troy touchdown with just under five minutes remaining in the quarter on a 29-yard scamper to push their lead to 14-0.
Troy would score just one time in the third on an Evan Woodward run and the Trojans would hold a 21-0 lead heading into the half.
In the second half, Woodward would get his second rushing touchdown of the night on a two-yard plunge.
It was in the fourth quarter that Troy would put some distance between them and the Black Knights, scoring three touchdowns and sealing the win by a score of 49-0.
Woodward would score his third rushing touchdown on the night — this time from 43 yards out — while Jackson Taylor would take an interception 60 yards for a touchdown.
Charles Oldroyd would notch the last Trojan touchdown of the evening with just under three minutes remaining on a 33-yard run.
The Troy run game would once again dominate as they used 36 carries to rack up 271 yards and six touchdowns.
Woodward would lead the way on the ground for the Trojans compiling 86 yards and three touchdowns on the night.
Woodward would also add 17 yards passing.
Clayton Smith would also turn in a strong night with 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground while Oldroyd used his only carry to net 33 yards and a touchdown.
The Towanda offense would struggle against the physical Trojan front seven — and recorded just 102 total yards while turning the ball over five times.
Their run game was paced by Riley Vanderpool who had 53 yards on 13 carries.
Grady Flynn would toss for 27 yards and two interceptions in a tough game for the Towanda offensive unit.
Woodward and Taylor would record the interceptions for the Troy defense.
Though Troy took home the win, they know there still is a lot to clean up as they move into the toughest section of their 2022 schedule.
“We dropped some passes, fumbles on the center-quarterback exchange, little things that we’ve got to clean up,” Coach Smith said. “We have to take advantage of a pass that hits us in the hands, we have to take advantage of opportunities as they arise. I felt like we had a few of them get away from us tonight. It’s sort of uncharacteristic of what we’ve been doing.”
Troy will take on the 5-1 Northwest Rangers at home next Saturday at 7 p.m.
Towanda’s next contest will be on the road against Hughesville next Friday at 7 p.m.
