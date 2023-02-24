TROY — The No. 3 Troy Trojans jumped out to a 14-point halftime lead and pulled away from there for a 71-47 win over No. 6 Towanda in the District IV Class AAA quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Troy led 16-8 after the opening quarter and pushed its lead to 37-23 at the halftime break.
The third quarter was much closer with the Trojans holding a 14-12 scoring advantage — which gave them a 51-35 lead after three periods of play.
The final eight minutes would see the host Trojans go on a 20-12 run to put things away.
“I think our effort was really good,” said Troy coach Bob Woodward. “I think our intensity, I mean we had a lot of multiple effort plays tonight — from start to finish. It’s been that way all year long. These guys want to work in practice. They want to show up and play for each other.”
Troy will now move on to face No. 7 Warrior Run — which won a wild 39-38 game over Wellsboro on a last-second three-quarter court shot last night — in the semifinals early next week.
The Trojans were led by JB Burbage with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Jackson Taylor had a great all-around game as he finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and six assists.
“What a team player Jackson Taylor is,” coach Woodward said. “We have a lot of them, but Jackson shined tonight with the effort plays that he was making. He got going with some points, took good shots and distributed the basketball. He played one heck of a game.”
Colin Loveland added 12 points for Troy, which got seven points from Evan Woodward, who also had nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Lincoln Chimics and Trevon Teribury both scored five points in the win, while Lance Heasley chipped in three points and had four rebounds and four assists.
Towanda was led by Teagan Irish with 18 points.
Jack Wheaton finished with eight points, while Bayley Poll added seven and Justin Schoonover had six.
Elias Shrawder chipped in four points, and Logan Lambert and Grady Flynn rounded out the Knights’ scoring with two points apiece.
“I’m just extremely proud of this group. To achieve what we’ve achieved and to earn ourselves a playoff berth, this is extremely important and valuable experience for our group and our program moving forward,” said Towanda coach Landon Henry.
Towanda wraps up the season with an 11-12 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.