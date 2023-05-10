EAST TROY — Justice Chimics had been in a slump.
In reality, all of Troy baseball had been in a slump, dropping three in a row in a four-games-in-five-days stretch. That slump, both for Chimics and the rest of the Trojans, ended on Tuesday.
Troy used a bevy of hits to power past Wyalusing, defeating the visiting Rams at home 11-6 to move to 10-8 on the season.
“It just feels good to get out of the slump finally,” Chimics said. “We just got to keep the energy up. When the energy is high, we’ve been playing good. We just need to focus up now.”
It was Wyalusing who jumped ahead to begin the game, as Trehnon Hugo came around to score with two outs and pull the Rams ahead 1-0 in the top of the first. Camden Allen got the Trojans out of the inning without further damage, collecting his second strikeout of the game for Wyalusing’s third out.
The inning turned over and Troy came to the plate and got busy. Camryn Harwick reached on an error to kick things off, taking second after an errant throw to first base. Allen singled behind him, driving in Harwick to tie the game at one. Next, Kory Schucker reached on an error and then Clayton Smith was hit by a pitch, loading the bases.
Mason Smith collected an RBI in his first at-bat, grounding into a fielder’s choice, but scoring Allen in the process. An ensuing Jackson Taylor single drove home Schucker, and Troy headed into the second with a 3-1 advantage.
For Troy coach Kevin Allen, the early burst was likely a sigh of relief as the Trojans have tried to stop the recent losing streak, after ripping off eight wins in a row before last Friday’s loss to Athens.
“When we’re stringing hits like that, I don’t think there’s a team out there that can beat us,” Allen said. “I mean, we’re not just hitting singles, we’re hitting doubles, triples — that puts a lot of pressure on the defense.”
Wyalusing rallied in its next chance to hit, with Parker Petlock and Hugo coming around to score after getting on base, tying the game again, at three. The Rams pulled ahead once again in the fourth, when Petlock reached base via error and CJ Carr crossed home, giving his team a 4-3 lead in the top of the third inning.
Joseph Frye tied the game up again in the fourth, scoring as Allen connected with another ball and added another RBI. In the bottom of the fifth, Troy opened things up.
Back-to-back singles from Clayton Smith and Brendan Gilliland put two runners on base with no outs, and a third single in the inning from Taylor drove home Smith, putting Troy ahead 5-4.
Chimics was up next, smacking the first pitch of the at-bat to deep right field, and then dashing down the baseline. As the Wyalusing outfield tried to relay the ball back in, Gilliland and Taylor scored, as Chimics motored all the way to third, earning two RBI and a triple in the process.
Troy’s one-run advantage turned into three, and quickly four, as Lincoln Chimics knocked across a single, bringing his older brother home in the process. In a matter of minutes, Troy had built an 8-4 lead with no outs yet on the board.
“We had guys on base, and he just threw me an inside fastball, I turned on it,” Justice Chimics said. “I was like ‘wow it’s going out,’ so I just kept running.”
The Trojans tacked on runs nine, ten and eleven before the fifth ended — as Lincoln Chimics, Harwick and Schucker crossed home — coming back on the field for the sixth with a lot of room on the scoreboard.
Wyalusing again added another run in the sixth, cutting the deficit down to six, but needed a big final inning to complete the comeback bid.
Things got off to a solid start for the Rams, loading the bases with just one out, and then chipping away with another run as Petlock earned a walk and brought Logan Norton home.
Jed Feldmeier took over on the mound for Troy, and after throwing a strike with his first pitch, delivered a ball that was put in play.
The ball was hit towards Justice Chimics, who got the out at second and fired a laser to Schucker at first, finishing the double play, cementing the win, and ending the skid for the Trojans.
“It was big,” Chimics said. “We were just telling Jed, all we need is a ground ball and we’re gonna end the game for you. That’s what he did. He was throwing strikes, the kid hit a ground ball, it was routine, and we got the double play to end it.”
Lincoln Chimics, Gilliland and Taylor led the Trojans with two hits each, while Justice Chimics had a triple. Allen, Clayton Smith, and Frye also had hits for Troy.
Justice Chimics, Taylor and Allen each had two RBI, while Mason Smith, Gilliland and Lincoln Chimics had one each.
For Wyalusing, Hugo and Nick Vanderpool Jr. led the way with two hits apiece, and both had doubles. Blake Morningstar had the team’s other hit in the loss. Hugo, Vanderpool Jr., Kenny Mapes, Hunter House and Petlock all added an RBI apiece.
Troy will head to Mansfield on Friday, while Wyalusing will host Athens with the NTL Large School title on the line.
