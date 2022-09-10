BLOSSBURG – Though many don’t believe it, they say special teams are one-third of a football game. The Troy Trojans, however, certainly believe it.
Troy used three special teams touchdowns in the first three minutes to jump out to an early 21-0 lead en route to a 56-14 win over North Penn-Mansfield Friday night in Blossburg.
“We spend a lot of time on special teams. It’s a big part of every practice,” Troy Head Coach Jim Smith said. “We start our practices with special teams and you know, growing up they always said it was a third of the game and it’ll get you some wins and I think tonight what started us off in the right direction was our special teams.”
It was three early returns — one on the opening kickoff and two on punts — by three different players.
Charles Oldroyd took back the opening kickoff, Cameron Harwick brought back the first punt and Justice Chimics brought the third back.
“We were trying to block the kick on that one. So I just had to look where my blockers were at and I saw the right side of the field open and just followed my blockers,” Harwick said about his turn in the end zone. “It was a great feeling because it was my first varsity touchdown.”
It was good vibes all around for the Trojans who racked up 246 rushing yards. Clayton Smith led the way on eight carries for 160 yards, including two long touchdowns that were blocked to perfection by the Trojan front.
“We have an outstanding offensive line and I owe it all to them. When I get to the secondary usually I’m fast enough to get to the end zone but it all starts up front. And all the credit goes through our line,” Clayton Smith said.
After that 21-0 start, Mansfield would score on a Karson Dominick one-yard sneak late in the first quarter to make it 21-7.
Troy answered right back, as Smith scored on a 56-yard run on an inside trap play untouched.
In the second quarter, Smith again would hit a big one, this one coming on a toss play to the right. Smith made a nice cut and ran 75 yards to put the Trojans up 35-7.
The Panthers would get a score back on a 62-yard touchdown run from Kohen Lehman, but Smith would answer with a 5-yard touchdown to make it 42-14.
Then, late in the half, Justice Chimics caught a pass dropped by a North Penn-Mansfield receiver and ran it in for a short touchdown return as Troy led 49-14 at halftime.
There would only be one touchdown scored in the second half.
Following a great drive by the Troy second team against the Panthers’ first-team defense, freshman Kael Millard ran it in from 10 yards out.
The Trojan second-teamers pitched a shutout on defense, too, and they helped seal a 56-14 victory to move to 3-0. North Penn Mansfield drops to 0-3.
“I am most proud of this game and the fact that these second halves when you’re up can really get messy trying to get kids in and knowing what the right thing to do is because when (opponents) have their first string in you can be assured that they can put up points in a hurry. And that’s always nerve-racking and I was very impressed with our seconds,” Coach Smith said. “They not only held them out of the end zone, and came up with some turnovers, but they also tackled well, and again they scored.”
They’ve done well on JV. They’ve dominated on JV and this is a great young group of kids that we have,” he continued. “I said from the beginning of the season our success has less to do with the three or four seniors we have and more to do with the big freshman class that’s stepping up and really saving us because they are really good.”
