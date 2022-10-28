Trojans, Warriors ready for Old Shoe showdown

Canton’s Austin Allen looks to throw with Athens’ Josh Martin applying heavy pressure during their game earlier this season.

 Review File Photo

TROY — The Old Shoe is one of the oldest and most storied rivalry games in the NTL — and in its 68th rendition, tonight will be another entry into the rich history between two schools separated by just 10 miles.

Both teams have shown a level of animosity during the games, but there is a heightened level of respect and encouragement shared between the programs with the two schools so closely entwined.