Trojans, Warriors ready for Old Shoe showdown

TROY — The Old Shoe is one of the oldest and most storied rivalry games in the NTL — and in its 68th rendition, tonight will be another entry into the rich history between two schools separated by just 10 miles.
Both teams have shown a level of animosity during the games, but there is a heightened level of respect and encouragement shared between the programs with the two schools so closely entwined.
“I talk to Jimmy Smith every week of the football season — except this week,” Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said. “We’re rooting for Troy when they play anybody except us. So this week, we want to beat them and we hate them, but the rest of the year we’re friends.”
The level of respect that the programs have for each other is echoed from both sides.
Though many haven’t been around for the entirety of the series that started in 1955 — the recent history alone has offered some of the best games that the area has seen.
The last four years have been owned by the Warriors, who have won three of the past four contests but before that Troy held the trophy for six straight seasons.
In a series with its share of power swings throughout the years, this contest may be one of the most anticipated with the success both teams have had during the year.
All-in-all, Canton holds the series lead 34-30-3 but, according to Troy Head Coach Jimmy Smith, the Old Shoe Game is one where you can throw the records out the window.
“The old adage is that you can throw away the records, and then you can throw away everybody’s thoughts on the game,” Smith said. “When it comes down to the Old Shoe and this rivalry, anything can happen and so it’s just a game that has to be played hard, and the team with the fewest mistakes normally wins.”
Anything that can happen is an understatement for what this rivalry has produced over the past few years.
From a game-winning kick return by Canton’s Timmy Ward on a torn ACL — to a game dubbed the “Mud Bowl”, there has been no shortage of memorable moments that this series has produced.
The Canton team has a contingent of seniors who have seen many of the recent iterations of what this game can produce — and senior Riley Parker is a player who has seen his fair share of Old Shoe games.
“Honestly, I think last year’s Old Shoe game sticks out,” Parker said of his most memorable moment. “We were hyped, we came out ready to go. We wanted to put it on them, and that’s what we did.”
The Warriors would dominate the rainy and wet contest and capture a 36-0 win.
But on the other side, the loss has done the same.
A player who will most likely be seeing a heavy dose of Parker on Friday night is Troy’s defensive anchor, Korey Schucker, who also pointed to the mud bowl as one of his most memorable shoe games.
There aren’t many players on the Troy side that have gotten to be in many of these games, with only a handful of seniors on the roster, but the ones who have been there know the stakes and are ready for the challenge.
After suffering an injury last week — Schucker says he’s good to go and thinks the experience in last week’s matchup with Loyalsock will have his team ready for the challenge this week.
“I think we’re more ready now than we have ever been,” Schucker said. “After playing Loyalsock and getting that loss out of the way, we are pretty much ready.”
But for the Troy team who has lost three of the last four meetings — their most memorable moments aren’t all rainbows and butterflies.
“Our most memorable moment was actually a negative moment where we had essentially won the game,” Smith said. “We ended up fumbling the ball in the process of doing this, they got the ball back, scored a few times, got a few onside kicks, caught ricocheting passes for two-point conversions, and beat us.”
Though the young Troy roster didn’t have any players competing during that game, it still shows what the Old Shoe is all about — a game where anything can happen.
Along with the rivalry game and all it entails, tonight will hold a bigger set of implications.
Sometimes in football, a story will write itself.
With both teams coming into the game with an 8-1 overall record, and an undefeated NTL record, both are coming off losses to state-ranked opponents, and most importantly — it’s a winner-take-all situation as the league will be decided at Alparon Park.
“It’s just special,” Coach Sechrist said of all the added stakes. “If you asked Coach Smith and me at the beginning of the year, if we would take an 8-1 record and play for the NTL (title) in the Old Shoe — we’d love that every year … I mean, the Old Shoe is something you want to have, especially with the NTL on the line too, and that’s even more bragging rights.”
With so much on the line in not only a pivotal matchup, the game has all of the makings of an instant classic and possibly one of the best games of the entire 2022 season.
“I think we match up really well,” Parker said. “It’s going to come down to who wants it more. We’re going to have to go out there and do everything we know we can do.”
Though Canton has had the upper hand of late in the series, the Troy team will look to do what they have all season long — win between the margins and pick up what they have declared as “dirty points.”
“It’s really important to us,” Schucker said on doing the little things that have given them an edge all season long. “Like, what if we can get a kick return, a punt return, or even a defensive score? That’s going to be huge for us.”
The game will feature two teams who want it badly — and everyone knows what’s at stake when the first kickoff sails through the air tonight at 7 p.m.
“This game is really important,” Schucker said. “It’s our rival, we got to beat them.”
Parker echoed that sentiment.
“I think it’s going to be pretty exciting,” Parker said of what he’s expecting at Alparon Park. “Everyone’s going to be making the drive, it’s going to be loud and it’s going to be exciting … We’re just going to try and come out and we’re going to try and put it on them early, then we’re hoping to not stop.”
