Trojans win final three bouts to take down Athens

Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 12:52 pm
TROY — The Troy Trojans picked up a 36-25 win over visiting Athens in an NTL wrestling showdown on Wednesday night.
The match started at 189 pounds, where Troy’s Eli Randle earned a 6-0 win over Athens’ Jonathan Timm.
The Trojans went up 9-0 when Mason Woodward pinned Caleb Nason at 215 pounds.
Athens got on the board when heavyweight standout Josh Nittinger picked up a forfeit win.
After a double forfeit at 107, Troy’s Konner Kerr accepted a forfeit at 114 to put the Trojans up 15-6.
Athens’ Mason Vanderpool scored a fall at 121 over Caleb Swank to make it 15-12, and the Wildcats took a 16-15 lead thanks to a 9-1 major decision from Kason Sipley over Wilder Koch at 127 pounds.
At 133, Troy’s Kenyon Slater pinned Sean Peters in 1:50 to give the Trojans a 21-16 lead.
Athens bounced back with a pin from Cooper Robinson over Treyton Bradley at 139 pounds to take the lead right back at 22-21.
The Wildcats expanded their lead to 25-21 when Jake Courtney earned a 2-1 win over Carter Austin at 145.
It would be all Trojans from there as they won the final three bouts to secure the victory.
Jacob Hinman pinned Landon McGrath at 152, Rylin Breidt earned a 7-5 win over Dillon Gallagher at 160, and William Steel pinned Keegan Congdon at 172.
Athens will host Williamson on Tuesday, while Troy was supposed to visit North Penn-Liberty tonight. However, the Trojans’ next match will most likely be at home against Towanda next Tuesday due to the snowstorm hitting the area today and Friday.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
