Trojans win final three bouts to take down Athens

Troy’s Mason Woodward looks for the fall against Athens on Wednesday night.

 Photo Provided

TROY — The Troy Trojans picked up a 36-25 win over visiting Athens in an NTL wrestling showdown on Wednesday night.

The match started at 189 pounds, where Troy’s Eli Randle earned a 6-0 win over Athens’ Jonathan Timm.