Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 10:31 am
EAST TROY — The Troy Lady Trojans and Wyalusing Lady Rams battled to a 2-2 tie on Wednesday afternoon.
Troy got goals from Saydi Renzo and Alexis McRoberts.
Camille McRoberts had the assist on Renzo’s goal.
Layla Botts scored an unassisted goal for Wyalusing, and dished out a helper on a goal by Olivia Haley.
Sophia Alvarez made 15 saves in goal for the Lady Rams, and Madelyn Seeley made 17 saves for Troy.
Wyalusing is back in action at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow on the road against Sullivan County, and the Lady Trojans will travel to face Williamson at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Williamson 3, Towanda 1
TIOGA — The Towanda Lady Black Knights fell to Williamson on Wednesday by a score of 3-1 to drop to 2-11-2 on the season.
Towanda would get off to a solid start, with Anna Dunn notching the first goal of the game just over 13 minutes in.
But Williamson would go on to score three goals in the remainder of the first half to go up 3-1.
Williamson would hold on to the lead in the second half for its 10th win of the year.
Williamson outshot Towanda 13-11 on goal, and both teams recorded two corner kicks.
Towanda keeper Clara Glantz had eight saves, while Ashley Woodring had six for Williamson.
Towanda will look to snap their three-game slide on Saturday when they travel to take on Warrior Run at 11 a.m.
